Chris Haughee: This Christmas, be like John

John the Apostle opens his gospel with a cosmic view of the significance of Jesus’ birth. Jesus is the Light that breaks into our darkness.
In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God… In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.
There was a man sent from God whose name was John. He came as a witness to testify concerning that light, so that through him all might believe. He himself was not the light; he came only as a witness to the light.
It’s not the typical Advent or Christmas passage we would choose to turn to, but it does help us see how we can respond to Jesus coming into our world. We can respond by being like the individual the Apostle John highlights at the end of this passage, another person named John. John the Baptist saw Light breaking into the world and knew he had a calling. So do we! Let’s see what we can learn together from his example today.
First, John was “sent from God.” We, too, are sent from God and by God into this world. We each have a purpose and it is important that we understand that we represent the one who has sent us. We are representatives of the Light, just as John was.
Do you have a uniform or name badge at you work? It’s kind of like that. I have had a name badge at my place of work that tells others who I am, my role and who is “sending me.” You see name badges on servers at the restaurant as well as on your doctor at the clinic or hospital. It not only tells others their name, it shows who and what they represent. Wearing it signifies they are “on the job.” They are “sent” to do their job well and be a representative of their employer. John didn’t have a name badge—he didn’t seem to need one—but everyone that listened knew his mission was to represent the Light that had come into the world.
Second, John did a good job representing the Light because he knew how to deflect attention and reflect God’s Light to others. We should also understand that “it’s not about us” as individuals, but how we can help love and serve others as Jesus would. We are to reflect the goodness, grace, and compassion of the Light that has come.
In that way, we are like the reflectors we see on bikes, signs, and other places where power is not available, but we hope to see things clearly in the dark. A reflector doesn’t produce light on its own, but can take even a little bit of light and amplify it so others can see more clearly where they should or shouldn’t go. Like a reflector, we are not the source of the Light but instead reflect the Light to others. We can thereby assist them as they make their way in the world.
Lastly, John reflected the Light in order that “all might believe.” Not WOULD believe or HAD TO believe, but MIGHT believe. John understood that as he reflected the Light to others, the acceptance or rejection of the Light was not his responsibility. We too, as witnesses to the Light, would do well to remember this same principle!
John was like a drinking straw. What do I mean by that? A straw serves as a way to bring the desired liquid from a container into an individual’s mouth for nourishment or refreshment. It is a conduit for what is desired, a means to something… not the thing itself. We are like straws—the world needs more of Jesus, not more of us. People in darkness need what only the Light can bring. We can help others access that Light through our love, service, and humility.
So, this Christmas… be like John. John understood that he was sent to testify to the Light—serving as a reflection of the Light so that others might believe. If those objects help you remember your role in all this—the name badge, the reflector, and the straw—then perhaps I have done a little reflecting of my own. May God bless you in this holiest of seasons. Merry Christmas.
The Rev. Chris Haughee is a licensed minister of the Evangelical Covenant Church and is the former chaplain of Intermountain’s Residential Services. You can follow his ministry on Facebook @revchrishaughee or contact him at haughee@gmail.com.
