Chris Haughee: This Christmas, be like John

John the Apostle opens his gospel with a cosmic view of the significance of Jesus’ birth. Jesus is the Light that breaks into our darkness.

In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God… In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

There was a man sent from God whose name was John. He came as a witness to testify concerning that light, so that through him all might believe. He himself was not the light; he came only as a witness to the light.

It’s not the typical Advent or Christmas passage we would choose to turn to, but it does help us see how we can respond to Jesus coming into our world. We can respond by being like the individual the Apostle John highlights at the end of this passage, another person named John. John the Baptist saw Light breaking into the world and knew he had a calling. So do we! Let’s see what we can learn together from his example today.

First, John was “sent from God.” We, too, are sent from God and by God into this world. We each have a purpose and it is important that we understand that we represent the one who has sent us. We are representatives of the Light, just as John was.