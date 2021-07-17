Chris Haughee: Is there Hope for Healing?

Executive Director of Glacier Camp and Conference Center, Rev. Tim Lanham writes, “In his devotional 'Hope for Healing,' Chris Haughee uses narrative, reflection, artistry, and prayers to weave an elegant tapestry telling the story of our human condition and its transformation by the grace of God. Hope for Healing is as inspirational as the work and ministry of Intermountain Children’s Home which shines an irrepressible light into the midst of our society’s deep and foreboding darkness.”

Finally, I was quite touched by these words from a fellow adoptive parent, Pat Hays, who shares from her experience of special needs parenting in the book "My Tears in His Bottle: Prayers from the Heart of a Special Needs’ Mom." Pat writes, “Hope for Healing is a must-read for any parent, family member or friend of a child who has been affected by emotional, behavioral, or intellectual disabilities. Rev. Chris Haughee is masterful in his ability to take a simple life lesson from his ministry to children at Intermountain and tie it to scripture and a prayer. As a parent of a child who benefited from his ministry, I highly recommend it.”

So, please reach out to us at Intermountain at 406-457-4804. See how you can connect with us in "Hope for Healing" and many other ways to ensure the work of healing through healthy relationships continues across Montana!

The Reverend Chris Haughee is a licensed minister of the Evangelical Covenant Church and is the former chaplain of Intermountain’s Residential Services. An adoptive father to two, Chris is an advocate for greater inclusion of foster and adoptive families in the life and ministry of local congregations. His recently written devotional based on his time as Intermountain’s chaplain entitled Hope for Healing is available at Amazon.com or by directly contacting Intermountain at 406-457-4804. Chris continues to serve Intermountain in Church Relations and Development and can be reached at chrish@intermountain.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0