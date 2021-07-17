Chris Haughee: Is there Hope for Healing?

For the eight years I served as chaplain to the children of Intermountain Residential in Helena, Montana, I often wondered, “Is there hope for healing in this situation? Can God bring any light into this dark circumstance?” I wrestled to faithfully extend healing, hope, and love without being cliché, insensitive, or saccharine in my spirituality.
The truth that repeatedly came through, especially when children were affected by tragedy and trauma, was this: hope is absolutely necessary for healing. This hope is not that pain and trauma can be miraculously removed, but a firm knowledge that no matter our circumstance — we are never alone.
Though I am no longer the chaplain at Intermountain, I continue to serve in a new capacity where I seek to connect individuals, groups, and faith communities to the wonderful work that Intermountain is doing. Intermountain brings “healing through healthy relationships,” but it is simply impossible to capture the amazing work being done through therapists, teachers, mental health support, occupational therapists, psychiatrists, fundraising and office personnel, support staff, case workers, and so many others in a simple tag line or mission statement.
Historically, I’d try to bring pastors and supporters on to campus so they could see firsthand what God is doing to bring healing and hope to hurting children. The recent pandemic has made that level of engagement impossible, so I have had to get creative in reaching out and sharing the stories that convey the heart of the mission and ministry. That desire to help people understand all that God accomplishes through Intermountain led me to write "Hope for Healing."
Hope for healing is a unique devotional book. It will draw you further into God’s heart for children that have been affected by trauma, endure mental health challenges, and are desperately seeking heathier ways of living and loving those in their lives. As you read, you will find your faith enriched and your appreciation grow for the hard work these children and their families engage in to find resilience and empowerment. There are thirty days of personal devotions that can also be used in small group settings using the optional discussion questions in the back of the book. Each day includes a lesson, key verse, key thought, and a prayer.
Hope for Healing has been endorsed by dozens of Montana’s denominational leaders and is available on Amazon, though I really hope you’ll reach out to me at Intermountain for a copy! Here is some of what faith leaders across Montana have said about Hope for Healing:
Bishop Karen Oliveto of the Mountain Sky Conference of the United Methodist Church was generous in her appraisal of the book, stating, “In 'Hope for Healing,' Chris Haughee invites the reader to take a 30-day journey to draw closer to God through scripture and the lives of the young people and families served by Intermountain. Challenge and comfort combine to bring us all to a place of healing and hope!”
Rabbi Chaim Bruk, executive director of Chabad Lubavitch of Montana, shared the following praise: “I'd recommend 'Hope for Healing' to any Christian seeking practical inspiration and a guide to a more meaningful life."
Executive Director of Glacier Camp and Conference Center, Rev. Tim Lanham writes, “In his devotional 'Hope for Healing,' Chris Haughee uses narrative, reflection, artistry, and prayers to weave an elegant tapestry telling the story of our human condition and its transformation by the grace of God. Hope for Healing is as inspirational as the work and ministry of Intermountain Children’s Home which shines an irrepressible light into the midst of our society’s deep and foreboding darkness.”
Finally, I was quite touched by these words from a fellow adoptive parent, Pat Hays, who shares from her experience of special needs parenting in the book "My Tears in His Bottle: Prayers from the Heart of a Special Needs’ Mom." Pat writes, “Hope for Healing is a must-read for any parent, family member or friend of a child who has been affected by emotional, behavioral, or intellectual disabilities. Rev. Chris Haughee is masterful in his ability to take a simple life lesson from his ministry to children at Intermountain and tie it to scripture and a prayer. As a parent of a child who benefited from his ministry, I highly recommend it.”
So, please reach out to us at Intermountain at 406-457-4804. See how you can connect with us in "Hope for Healing" and many other ways to ensure the work of healing through healthy relationships continues across Montana!
The Reverend Chris Haughee is a licensed minister of the Evangelical Covenant Church and is the former chaplain of Intermountain’s Residential Services. An adoptive father to two, Chris is an advocate for greater inclusion of foster and adoptive families in the life and ministry of local congregations. His recently written devotional based on his time as Intermountain’s chaplain entitled Hope for Healing is available at Amazon.com or by directly contacting Intermountain at 406-457-4804. Chris continues to serve Intermountain in Church Relations and Development and can be reached at chrish@intermountain.org.