Chris Haughee column: The difference a friend can make

Friendship is a common theme in scripture. The first couple was created for one another because of the need for companionship. The writer of Ecclesiastes bemoans the fate of the friendless, saying, “pity anyone who falls and has no one to help them up... if two lie down together, they will keep warm.

But how can one keep warm alone?” (Ecclesiastes 4:10-11) And, in Jesus’ last moments with the disciples, he told them, “I no longer call you servants… I have called you friends” (John 15:15).

Friends are there for us when times are difficult and we need someone to be with us in our turmoil. Over the last few years, the need for friendship and companionship has been acutely felt… especially by those children and families experiencing a mental health crisis. Coming to Intermountain (intermountain.org), those in crisis find not only a mental health organization with clinical expertise and excellence in delivery of services, they find compassion and friendship for the journey towards health. They find healing through healthy relationships.

Montana is rightfully proud of Intermountain, and those that have supported the work since its founding in 1909 know they are a part of something special. From the loose change a child gathers in their “Change for Children” can to estate gifts and government grants, the support Intermountain receives makes a difference. But what does this have to do with friendship? I am glad you asked…

One of the characteristics of a good friend would be their faithfulness and loyalty. Every church, faith-based institution, and non-profit counts on faithful and loyal support from those that share their mission values. At Intermountain, this group of dedicated supporters is called “Caring Friends.” Caring Friends are monthly supporters who understand the value of friendship as expressed tangibly. Following the lead of Jesus Christ, who held up a child as an example of faith and hope in the Kingdom of God, Intermountain’s Caring Friends have found room in their hearts (and their monthly budget!) to insure that “not one of these little ones should be lost” (Matthew 18:14).

It is amazing to think that for less than a dollar a day, Caring Friends can help provide for the physical, emotional, and educational needs of a child. If you are reading this and want to become a Caring Friend, you can visit intermountain.givingfuel.com/donate and check the box for “Monthly Giving.”

A generous incentive grant has been secured that will gift Intermountain $500 for every new Caring Friend monthly donor of at least $10 per month, if they sign up this fall. What an amazing opportunity to turn $120 into $620 to benefit a worthwhile cause! Amen?

And if not Intermountain, please find another Montana non-profit that fits your passion and values. Contact them and find out how you can come alongside them as caring and compassionate friend that gives monthly to their work.

In the same way Intermountain values those relationships that are consistently and faithfully there for us to lean on, Montana’s other charitable organizations cherish those that step up and make the commitment to give generously and often.

Montanans look out for one another and often organize with friends and neighbors to help those in need. According to The Montana Nonprofit Association’s Associate Director, Adam Jespersen, there are over 8,000 501c3 charitable organizations in the Treasure State. Of those, roughly 2,700 are “revenue generating,” meaning that they are actively raising friends and funds in order to further their mission. These are all organizations that would be blessed to have you reach out and befriend them with your generosity.

Jesus said, “Give, and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over, will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured to you” (Luke 6:38). We gain a lightness of heart and a joy down deep in our bones when we embrace the value of generosity.

Generosity also does wonders for friendships. We each know what it means to find a true friend in our time of need. Conversely, those who are close friends know that they can count on us to be there when times are tough. Reports from a variety of entities that serve children and families have sounded the alarm, and the message is clear: the children of of Montana need all the friends they can get!