Chris Haughee column: GIGO, ‘learning opportunities,’ and a mother named Olena

Last Wednesday marked the beginning of Lent in the Christian calendar. Lent is the 40 days, not counting Sundays, between Ash Wednesday and Easter morning. It is a time of spiritual pilgrimage where Christians all over the world practice purposeful introspection in order to honor God and the sacrifice of Jesus for the sins of all humanity.

This somber and reflective period of 40 days is followed by the ecstatic celebration of Easter morning, and the resurrection of Jesus confirms that all he taught was true and we can indeed experience life after death through faith in him.

Jesus’ temptation by the devil in the wilderness in the subject of this coming Sunday’s reading. For 40 days Jesus remained in the inhospitable desert country of Israel while prayerfully fasting. The devil comes and tests Jesus three times, trying to derail the mission of the Messiah before it even gets started. He attacks Jesus by coming after his hunger, pride, and sense of identity. Jesus wards off each of the temptations by referencing what he knows to be true.

In his weakest of moments and during the most difficult of circumstances, Jesus trusts in his Heavenly Father and in his timing. Jesus’ source of strength is the Jewish holy scriptures, or what Christians refer to as the Old Testament.

It is a universal truth that times of stress and difficulty not only build character but reveal our character. Those lessons we have learned through past experience and the truths we have absorbed into our hearts will expressed themselves when we are hard pressed. More important than the outward show of our religion, the inward state of our hearts and souls is revealed when we are stressed.

This truth is universal because we can see the principle play out, well… universally. For instance, the term GIGO is shorthand for "Garbage In, Garbage Out." GIGO is a computer science acronym that affirms the truth that bad input will result in bad output. Computers operate using strict logic, so it is clear to see how invalid input or programming may produce unrecognizable output, or "garbage." While we may be tempted to toss the hardware (a laptop, phone, or tablet) across the room when something isn’t working right, it’s the programming — the software — that is likely to blame.

In school I had a teacher that referred to test and quizzes as “learning opportunities!” He was quite serious and I learned an important lesson from his reframing of the term “test” in an academic setting. A test is a learning opportunity because it teaches us how well we have prepared for the moment of testing. If I had been doing my daily work, attending class regularly, and asking questions along the way to seek clarification, then I was prepared to test well and enjoy the learning opportunity rather than dread it.

I am sure you can see how this principle plays out in other areas? Recently, I was struck by the eloquence of Ukrainian mother Olena Gnes who was able to passionately speak about motherhood, patriotism, justice, and world politics while holding her daughter in one arm and video chatting with her phone in the opposite hand. Huddled with others in a bomb shelter, she was able to speak truthfully to her situation and the dilemma before her countrymen without a script or prepared words. In a time of extreme stress, what was in her came pouring out in a compassionate plea that moved all who heard her.

The way these examples and Jesus’ experience of being tested in the wilderness apply to our lives should be fairly plain by now. Jesus could withstand temptation because he had cultivated his relationship with God the Father over years of prayer and study. It wasn’t just about memorizing scripture passages and verbalizing them in his time of weakness! God’s Word had penetrated into his being and became so much a part of him that it would have been impossible for him to express anything other than those truths and live them out faithfully.

This kind of relationship is what God wants with us: an intimate walk that emphasizes perseverance, not perfection. God’s words leading us to God’s heart for God’s world. This is a key point and our compass rose on the journey of faith. Why? Well, because Jesus wasn’t the only one to reference scripture during his temptation. No, the devil also quoted God’s word with some skill and precision. But, because his purpose and his character were set against God’s design, his application of God’s word was deceptive and false. God’s truth was twisted to harm and destroy rather than to reveal and heal.

You can read this fascinating encounter in both Matthew and Luke, turning to the fourth chapter. I hope you will join me this Lent in looking for ways to practice putting good in, so when stressful times come, good comes out. (A positive spin on “GIGO”?) May we also build purposefully into those relationships that strengthen our character and integrity, so when tempted we can stand firm.

The Reverend Chris Haughee is a licensed minister of the Evangelical Covenant Church and is the Church Relations liaison for Intermountain. An adoptive father to two, Chris is an advocate for greater inclusion of foster and adoptive families in the life and ministry of local congregations. Chris is the author of several devotional books including his latest, Hope for Healing, which is available at Amazon.com or by directly contacting Intermountain at 406-457-4804.

