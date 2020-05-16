Chris Haughee: As we reopen, what have we learned?

Third, this momentary adversity has revealed what was within us — individually, and as a nation and world. We’ve proven resilient and compassionate and empathetic. We cheered for health care workers saving lives while risking their own and lifted up the valiant efforts of teachers to keep some sense of normalcy for their students. We found new ways to connect with one another and pull together for the common good. In all this, I hope we learned to be kinder to ourselves and others. As my friend Tracie mentioned to me, “We’re all doing the best we can. It might not look perfect, but try not to judge yourself… or others!”

Another good friend, Debbie, wondered how she could help, even when she was unsure of what to do. Comments like these give me hope. We all need the grace to know that even our faulty efforts at community and compassion are worthwhile. Prayer matters. Reaching out in conversation, checking in on a neighbor, and persevering through our own discomfort makes a difference. In this way we “love our neighbors as ourselves” and make the world a better place (Mark 12:31; Leviticus 19:18).

Let me close by encouraging you to do two things: choose one practice from the last few months that you absolutely want to carry forward into the rest of the year, and one thing that fell away from your daily routine that you want to make sure not to return to once “normalcy” returns. Tell your family and friends about these things, so they can hold you accountable. If you’d even like to reach out to me, I’d be glad to hear of what you have learned from your self-reflection.

The Reverend Chris Haughee is a licensed minister of the Evangelical Covenant Church and currently serves as a chaplain to children in a residential setting. You can follow his ministry on Facebook (@revchrishaughee ) or contact him at pastorhaughee@yahoo.com.

