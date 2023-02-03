The appearance of a high-altitude Chinese balloon in the skies above Montana had little or no local impact, officials said.

A representative of the Helena Regional Airport said Friday morning the balloon did not disrupt local operations.

Master Sgt. Michael Touchette of the Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office said in a phone interview Friday that Fort Harrison was notified of the balloon and placed on standby.

Touchette said there was no heightened level of security on the base at the time or now, but that the base was told to prepare to possibly help "while (the federal government) determined what to do."

He said if the government were to have shot the balloon down, Fort Harrison personnel likely would have been called on to cordon off the landing site and sweep the site for debris and hazardous materials.

"That's an example of the value the National Guard brings to our state and nation," Touchette said. "In the event an emergency does happen locally, we have them in place, ready to respond."