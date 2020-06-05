Childhood friends grateful for the many memories made at Helena High

Helena High School graduates Regan Maronick and Adler Lybbert have known each other since around the time they were in the fourth grade at Montana City School.
The first class they remember having together was taught by Montana Rep. Moffie Funk.
"When you're that young, you don't even think about making it this far," Maronick said. "I think we are both glad to rep Montana City."
In her time at Helena High, Maronick played four years for the Lady Bengals soccer team and eventually became a captain. The team would have gone to the state championship if it weren't for COVID-19. She is also a member of the 3-7-77 volunteer club, DECA and Girl State, a program that teaches students about government.
Lybbert spent four years on the golf team and is now a captain. He is also a member of Jobs for Montana Graduates and the Salvation Army's FIRE boys basketball team.
Maronick will be attending Notre Dame after graduation and will study biochemistry. She said her plans resulted from her love for biology and her knack for chemistry.
Lybbert will attend Brigham Young University in Idaho, but may transfer to the Utah campus in the future. He will study business management and marketing. Lybbert has aspirations of entrepreneurship.
Both said the past semester has been difficult, and they feel like they missed out on their final high school year. Maronick said they haven't seen the inside of the school for over three months, and there were many kids she wanted to say goodbye to but never got the chance.
Lybbert said there were a lot of traditions that he wanted to participate in, but never got the chance. One example Lybbert mentioned was having Principal Steve Thennis sing to the students over the intercom system.
"It's definitely weird," Lybbert said. "There are so many friends that I don't know if I'll see again."
Lybbert said learning on his own has been tough. Maronick was lucky to have finished her AP tests a while back, so learning new material wasn't required.
"It kind of feels like a long summer break," Maronick said. "It makes the memories we did have more precious."
Lybert said students often complain about school while in class, but it would be a relief to be in a classroom again after spending several months at home.
Despite a strange final semester, both students expressed gratitude for their teachers and some of the classes they've taken in their time at HHS.
Maronick said she never knew she was interested in French until she took Susan Bartel's class. She also mentioned her calculus and European history classes, saying she would miss her classmates.
Lybert said he missed his sports literature class and noted that it was the teachers who made the classes enjoyable. He specifically mentioned HHS teacher John Hollow, his sports marketing teacher.
Both students said math teacher Kayla Lunnon is one of the best.
"I hate math but Lunnon is the GOAT (greatest of all time)," Lybert said.
What the students will remember most are the extracurricular activities and good times with friends. Maronick said her fondest memory of high school is when her soccer team won state during her sophomore year.
For Lybert, it was the Christmas assemblies each year, when his friends would goof off and embarrass themselves for the amusement of everyone. Lybert also brought up being an alternate for golf one year as a particularly fond memory. This allowed him to hang out and tease his teammates while also providing moral support.
Both students are excited for their upcoming graduation. Maronick said she is just happy it's in person. Meanwhile, Lybbert is looking forward to seeing some of his classmates again.
For both, it's an opportunity to say farewell to some friends that they might not see again.
