Child molester from Helena sentenced to 200 years in prison

A Helena man convicted of sex crimes against children was sentenced to 200 years in the Montana State Prison this week in Lewis and Clark County District Court.

Andrew Douglas Paige entered a plea of guilty in January 2018 to two counts of sexual abuse of children after filming himself raping a child. Under the terms of a plea agreement, at least six other sex crime charges were dropped.

Judge Mike Menahan sentenced Paige to 100 years on each count, with both sentences to run consecutively. Because the sentences run consecutively, Paige won't be eligible for parole until he serves at least 50 years in prison.

Menahan also found Paige to be a sexually violent predator and designated him a him a tier 3 sexual offender, the highest designation deemed most likely to re-offend.

County Attorney Leo Gallagher did not make any specific sentencing request, but did ask that Menahan sentence Paige in a manner that he couldn't hurt anyone else any longer. Paige's attorney, Steven Scott, asked Menahan to impose the mandatory minimum and have the sentences run concurrently.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Paige, who appeared via video from the Crossroads Correctional Center in Shelby, waived his right to appear in person for the sentencing.