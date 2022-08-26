Chief of staff resigns from Montana VA Healthcare System

Dr. James Paul C. Maganito has resigned as chief of staff from Montana VA Healthcare System, officials said Friday.

Maganito, who was appointed chief of staff in 2019, tendered his resignation in late July for personal reasons, and the resignation was effective Aug. 26, a Montana VA spokesman said.

Dr. Greg Normandin was named the interim chief of staff. Efforts to reach Maganito on Friday afternoon were unsuccessful.

Maganito joined the Montana VA Healthcare System in 2012, serving as the staff gynecologist and occupational health medical officer, and he became the women’s health medical director until 2015, according to a biography posted on the VA’s website.

He earned his doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery. While earning his doctorate, he finished his masters in public health and masters in health care administration at Des Moines University College of Health Sciences.

He left the VA in 2015 in pursuit of subspecialty training as a female pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery fellow with plans to return to the VA to help female veterans.

Maganito had also served at one time as chief medical officer of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana.

Montana VA serves over 47,000 enrolled veterans with a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites across the state.