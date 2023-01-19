Chick-fil-A still planning Helena location, city official says

Chick-fil-A still intends to open a Helena location, according to Helena Community Development Department Director Chris Brink.

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins inquired during Wednesday evening's administrative meeting about proposed openings of the fast-food chains Chick-fil-A and Panera Bread.

"What the heck is going on with those people?," Collins said. "Whether they're coming or not coming or whether this is just a fib?"

Brink said Chick-fil-A initially planned to open a location at the former Shopko site at Custer and Montana avenues, but pulled out over "some issues with shared parking agreements."

"Don't know the whole back story, but Chick-fil-A has pulled out of the Shopko location," he said. "I can't say specifically or with any definitive answer or information, but Chick-fil-A is not going away from the city."

Brink said the Atlanta-based, nationwide chain is now looking at a location on Washington Street "just south of Costco, Hobby Lobby and Home Depot."

"That is very nice to hear," Collins said.

The company opened its Billings location Thursday and has Montana restaurants in Missoula and Kalispell.

Chick-fil-A operates 2,900 restaurants across 48 states as well as in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

As first reported in the Billings Gazette, the city of Billings implemented a temporary traffic plan in preparation for large crowds at the newest Montana location's opening Thursday.

Chick-fil-A's corporate media hotline did not immediately return a request Thursday for confirmation.

It was announced in April that Panera Bread has signed a letter of intent to build a restaurant on the former site of the Capital Hill Mall in Helena.

Panera Bread did not respond to two emails seeking comment when contacted in April. They have restaurants in Billings, Kalispell and Missoula, according to the Panera website.

Brink on Wednesday said "(w)e do not know anything about Panera Bread. We have not heard from them."