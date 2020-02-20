Chicago blues on tap at Lewis & Clark Taproom
Chicago blues on tap at Lewis & Clark Taproom

Shawn Holt

Shawn Holt and The Teardrops will perform Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Lewis & Clark Taproom. 

 Provided photo

Shawn Holt, the son of legendary blues icon Magic Slim, will carry on the tradition of authentic soul-searching Chicago blues during a performance scheduled for 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Lewis & Clark Taproom, 1517 Dodge Ave. 

In 2014 Shawn Holt and The Teardrops won the Blues Blast Music Award for “New Artist Debut Album for Daddy Told Me” on Blind Pig Records.

Holt started playing the blues at age 17, when he went on the road with this father and Slim’s brother, Uncle Nick Holt and The Teardrops. Shortly after that tour with his father, Holt realized his genetic destiny and formed his own band. He has been watching, learning and playing blues ever since.

