CHEF'STORE opens 3rd Montana location in Helena

Helena's newest retailer opens its doors to the public Saturday.

US Foods CHEF'STORE, a national chain of warehouse grocery stores, picked Helena for its 87th location and third in the Treasure State.

"We've done well in Missoula, Kalispell, these mid-tier cities," US Foods Vice President of Retail Support Stan Walker said in an interview Friday. "This is kind of our niche."

Local officials were also on hand Friday for the store's soft opening.

Helena City Commissioner Andy Shirtliff said he was reminded of his first job as a 16-year-old was at Glacier Wholesalers in Evergreen.

"It was not as nice as this," he said.

Shirtliff said the store's opening is a boon for Helena consumers.

"People want more options when it comes to retail and food," Shirtliff said. "It's terrible that we lost the Panhandler last year, so having a store like this offers another option."

The locally owned Panhandler Plus was forced to close up shop in 2022 when its lease was not renewed. Former Gov. Steve Bullock and his brother, Bill, have announced plans to open a brewery in the building.

CHEF'STORE manager George Sewell said he has already heard excitement from a number of local restaurants and similar businesses.

"There's a real need here for the types of products we carry," Sewell said, adding that business owners he has spoken with said they typically have to make four or five stops to get all the supplies they need. "We provide those products all in one stop for them."

Restaurateurs, food truck operators and the like are the main customer base for the store.

"Those mom and pop businesses are the backbone of what we do," Sewell said. "But we have our everyday families too. Big families love to shop here."

Sewell was previously an assistant manager at the Missoula store. He said he has family in Helena, so when the new location was announced, he applied for the gig.

"I'm excited to be home," he said.

While a new business might typically bring excitement over a handful of new job opportunities, times have changed. Employers in Helena and across the state are finding it increasingly difficult to hire employees.

Sewell said the 2885 N. Sanders St. store has been lucky in that regard so far.

"We had a good pool of applicants, a very diverse group," he said.

Walker said having opened five stores in the past six months, the company is keenly aware of the workforce shortage.

"What we've tried to do is put an emphasis on our people and our culture," he said. "So far, I think we're doing a pretty good job. If you take care of people, you tend to retain people."

The Helena City Commission in recent weeks re-zoned two parcels just south of the store's location on Sanders Street to make way for 420 apartment units to be built in the coming years as part of two separate developments.

Shirtliff said government and the private sector need to work together if they hope to find solutions to these large community issues.

"Statewide, we're facing shortages in workforce, housing and child care," he said. "In an effort to help relieve those pressures on our economy, we have to encourage growth."

Sewell said the store's grand opening begins Saturday at 7 a.m. and lasts until 7 p.m.

The event is set to include free food, drinks, raffle prizes, gift card giveaways and cooking demonstrations.