“Charlotte’s Web:” Some book. Radiant. Terrific. Humble.

One of the revered books about writing, “The Elements of Style” by the late William Strunk Jr., was revised, after Strunk’s death, by E.B. White. Who else?

The first and last sentences of “Charlotte’s Web” are often cited as among the best openings and closings in all of literature. We opened with his opening – and, of course, we’ll close with his closing.

Charlotte the spider rescues Wilbur the pig with her writing! Radiant. Some Pig. Terrific. Humble. One essay that said Charlotte was one of the best PR agents of all time – with a few webbed words, she saved her client.

When a writer’s prose is flowing naturally reading is a spiritual journey. White’s printed prayers were short – and free of adjectives.

“Charlotte’s Web” is a book with a few peers, but no superiors. It’s a clinic in prose.

Read it to your kids once and they’ll demand an encore. Daily, perhaps.

I think the definitive film version of “Charlotte’s Web” is in our future, but two respectful adaptations exist. So, I rewatched both the 1973 animated version, and the 2006 live action version.

As a film, the later version is the better – more accessible visually to 21st century audiences.