Charlie Brown’s right: Thanksgiving Day is upon us

But her assigned tutor, Adam, who is also blind, has been through this himself. He knows her only path requires holding her head high and walking proudly in darkness.

“When are you going to get on with living? Pitying yourself won’t help.”

Mary makes a pouty mess out of dinner. She’s told towels are in her closet. “Clean it up yourself.”

Adam persists. Mary relents.

Key moments include Mary’s pride in making her bed and her delight in learning to read Braille. She’s still be scared at times. She’ll fail at times.

But this tale is headed towards an ending when Mary proudly serves dinner to her folks, placing plates in the right spot and refilling their water.

In the end, Adam offers Mary a job teaching at his new school for the blind. In tears, Mary accepts.

Ma is crying, too. Mary’s dream of teaching will come true, helping blind kids learn

In a later episode, Adam and Mary will marry. They will have their own tragedies to overcome – miscarriage of first child, death of the second. But they are equipped to walk through darkness into light.