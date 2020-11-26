Charlie Brown’s right: Thanksgiving Day is upon us

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving
Free on Apple TV today and Friday
Little House: Season 4, episodes 21-22
Free on Amazon Prime
“Thanksgiving is more than eating, Chuck,” said Marcie. “We should be thankful for being together.”
Amen, Marcie. To keep safe, our family has decided to delay Turkey
Day for a while, perhaps a year. That means I’m on my own.
Not to worry, because I have my dinner all planned out:
Popcorn
Buttered toast
Pretzels
Jelly beans
That’s Charlie Brown’s Thanksgiving feast, of course – a meal which outraged Peppermint Patty.
“Where’s the turkey? Where’s the mashed potatoes?”
Chuck is crestfallen, feeling he’s let everybody down.
“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” is as much a part of Thanksgiving as turkey and dressing.
But this 1973 classic finds itself in controversy. In its infinite iPhony wisdom, Apple bought the rights to the 25-minute special, and stamped it “subscribers only.”
That prompted 250,000 of Charlie Brown’s friends to sign an online petition threatening to move to Samsung if Apple didn’t get the get the worm out of its trademark.
Fearing a very Black Friday, Apple relented and let PBS show it for free on Sunday, Nov. 22.
Apple had already decided to let us see it for free for the three days that touch Thanksgiving: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. That’s today! Cue up Apple TV!
“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” delivers timeless messages about gratitude:
“We should be thankful for being together.”
“We thank God for our homes and our food and our safety...”
“The greatest tradition we have is Thanksgiving Day football games.”
So, between football games, let’s watch Lucy pull the football away from our gullible friend, one more time.
But that’s not the only slice of pumpkin pie that I’m offering on this day of thanks.
I’m also inviting faithful readers to tune to Amazon Prime to watch two episodes of “Little House”: Season 4, episodes 21 and 22, called “I’ll be waving as you drive away.”
This is one of the most touching episodes among the nine seasons – and it’s a tale of learning to be grateful.
Fans of the series will remember when Mary lost her sight.
“I can’t see, pa! It’s so dark. Help me.”
So why watch a sad drama on Thanksgiving? Because the story finds blessings in suffering.
In the first episode, Mary has trouble reading. An eye doctor delivers the news.
“Mr. Ingalls, Mary is going blind.”
Mary and her family enter the stages of grief: denial, anger, depression...
A doctor recommends sending Mary out of state to a school for the blind. That news frightens and scares Mary.
“You just want to get me out from under foot,” says Mary. “Please don’t send me away.”
Charles knows best, and at the end of the first episode, we’re on the train to Iowa.
Tears fell in many a living room during that dark and stormy night in the Ingalls’ little house.
But this is Thanksgiving Day, so fear not.
The portrayal of Mary’s first days at the school are a portrait of tough love. Mary is angry and full of self-pity.
Mary’s plan appears to be to resist training and be sent home.
But her assigned tutor, Adam, who is also blind, has been through this himself. He knows her only path requires holding her head high and walking proudly in darkness.
“When are you going to get on with living? Pitying yourself won’t help.”
Mary makes a pouty mess out of dinner. She’s told towels are in her closet. “Clean it up yourself.”
Adam persists. Mary relents.
Key moments include Mary’s pride in making her bed and her delight in learning to read Braille. She’s still be scared at times. She’ll fail at times.
But this tale is headed towards an ending when Mary proudly serves dinner to her folks, placing plates in the right spot and refilling their water.
In the end, Adam offers Mary a job teaching at his new school for the blind. In tears, Mary accepts.
Ma is crying, too. Mary’s dream of teaching will come true, helping blind kids learn
In a later episode, Adam and Mary will marry. They will have their own tragedies to overcome – miscarriage of first child, death of the second. But they are equipped to walk through darkness into light.
The tale is wrapped around spiritual themes, with the pastor ending our journey.
“Now we know what purpose God had in mind,” he preaches.
Everyone is counting blessings now. Mary has become a symbol of hope, leading others.
Happy Thanksgiving to all. May we all find our way from darkness to light, just as Mary did.
Our blessings are too many to count. Let’s hold friends and family close.
Now let’s enjoy our popcorn and toast.
