Charles Wei column: State of the world

If you spend any time at all paying attention to the news, it’ll make your head spin.

Even if you try to actively avoid it, enough of it will seep through your defenses, be it from friends and family, social media, or even just overhearing people’s conversations as you run errands around town, that you might start to wonder if the world has gone mad.

There is the ever-present threat of climate change, and the temperatures lately, here in Helena, have been doing a really good job of reminding us about that. There’s been devastating flooding in Kentucky and its neighboring states. Fires are raging once again in California, Idaho, and New Mexico, as the years-long drought continues throughout much of the American West and in many other parts of the world.

The politics in the United States right now, coupled with yet another pandemic on the horizon, seem like something out of an apocalyptic horror movie. And, I was reminded yet again about the awful suicide rates in this country, especially in the states of Wyoming, Alaska, and Montana.

None of this stops us from having to deal with the smaller issues at home. At Plymouth Congregational Church, we are currently installing a new boiler and an upgraded fire alarm system. And, because life can’t help but throw a few curveballs our way, we had a mini-flood on our lower level a few weeks ago, which luckily only caused minimal damage.

On a more personal note, I am still dealing with an injured shoulder, from a freak tree-pruning accident that happened just before I moved to Montana in October. I have to see a physical therapist every week, as I try to get my full range of motion back with my right arm. The occasional jolt of pain, and my current limitations, are a constant reminder that my life will never be the same.

Like I said, it’s enough to make my head spin.

So, while all of this is happening, life marches on. Every week, there is a service to prepare, and a sermon to write, meetings to attend, and events to plan. And, it is all just so wonderful! I feel so incredibly blessed to be serving one of the kindest, most-generous, and justice-minded congregations I could have ever hoped to serve.

Conversations are filled with laughter as get to know them, and they get to know me. The more I learn about them, the more in awe I am of them. I am having such a great time here in Helena, and I thank God every day for this wonderful life that has been given to me.

I still look back at my transition to Montana with a sense of wonder, the story taking on almost mythological significance in my mind: from the first email I received from the United Church of Christ Conference Minister here: the Rev. Marc Stewart, to the impossibly fast interview process with the search committee. From to my shoulder injury and the truly surreal time while I was in the hospital and during my recovery afterwards, to an epic road trip with my parents, shepherding their injured child to a new home.

It almost doesn’t make any sense that I live here, now; Montana wasn’t on my radar at all. I often explain to people that as one goes through the database looking for a job, you tend to click on the states that have the most jobs to offer, and Montana usually only listed a few. So, if it wasn’t for the conference minister, I probably would have never gotten in touch with Plymouth Congregational Church. But I am so grateful every day that this is where I am right now, and will thank God my whole life long for calling me to this amazing place.

As I drive around exploring my new home, I often take a deep breath and sigh with wonder that I get to live in such a beautiful state. And, while I had some trepidation about moving here, everyone that I’ve interacted with has been so incredibly welcoming and hospitable, and so excited to share with me why they love living in Montana.

I’ve started to make a life for myself here, with a congregation that has been so good to me, and has been a surprisingly good fit for me. I’ve even made a few friends, though in even the short time that I’ve been here, already some friends have come and gone. I don’t know exactly what the future will bring, but I’m excited about it, and I look forward to what God will do with my life and with the church that I am now serving.

Life is a mixed bag; it always has been, and always will be. There will always be highs, and there will always be lows. So, while we all struggle with life’s numerous challenges, remember all of the love and the joy that God has given us, too.

God’s kingdom is not supposed to be filled with worry. It is filled with glory and wonder, and it is there for all of us.