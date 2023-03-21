Charles A. "Charlie" Dowd, Montana’s last survivor of Pearl Harbor, has died.

The longtime Anaconda resident died in his sleep after a brief illness on March 17. He was 99 and had been living at the Southwest Montana Veterans Home in Butte.

Dowd was born in Rochester, New York on Dec. 23, 1923, to David Albert Dowd, a World War I veteran and Josepha Grace Hillen, according to an obituary posted by Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral Home and Cremation Services at https://bit.ly/3yU8O1i.

In March 1941 of his senior year in high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was trained as a radioman. He was assigned to duty in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

According to an October 2021 story in The Montana Standard, Dowd had reported for duty at 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 6. He worked through the night at a radio-direction finder installation on Ford Island before returning to his barracks.

He lay down on his bunk. Soon he would be aiming a rifle and firing some of the first shots of the Japanese air attack on Dec. 7, 1941, that would become America’s involvement in World War II.

Dowd raced to a barracks window and saw a nearby patrol bomber hangar rise up in a huge ball of orange flame.

A Navy chief asked for volunteers to race to a nearby armory for weapons. Dowd and radioman acquaintance Sam Jensen jumped into action.

A man at the armory issued both Dowd and Jensen 1903 Springfield 30-06 rifles and bandoliers of brass cartridges. The two raced to the rooftop of an adjacent administration building and took kneeling firing positions. Dowd said they were about 50 yards from the USS California.

Dowd said later that the adrenaline and rage he felt that morning conquered the fear he might have otherwise experienced.

“I didn’t have any fear at the time,” he said. “We were angry. That’s why we were shooting at them.”

There were 2,403 service members and civilians who died that day, 14 of them were from Montana.

The attack filled Dowd with resolve. He volunteered for any radioman duty he felt would keep him close to the action.

Dowd served four years and 10 months in the Navy. His service during World War II earned him two Bronze Stars and other commendations.

He returned to Rochester after the war and eventually moved to Florida, completed a college degree and taught building trades and industrial arts for 17 years before retiring and moved to Anaconda.

“I came out here for the hunting, for the fishing and the wilderness,” he told the Montana Standard.

Dowd returned to Pearl Harbor to commemorate the attack’s 50th anniversary.

He stood where he and Jensen had fired at Japanese aircraft flying by. This time, the emotion surfaced.

“They let me get back on the roof and I was crying. I was thinking about all the boys who were killed on that day. We were all boys.”

Accolades for Dowd came from Montana officials.

“Charlie’s story is a solemn reminder that freedom is never free and the price paid by the greatest generation is a debt that we will never be able to repay,” Republican Sen. Steve Daines said.

“Heroes like Charlie Dowd are who make Montana the last best place. He will be missed greatly.”

Democratic Sen. Jon Tester praised Dowd as well.

“Charlie Dowd’s extraordinary courage at Pearl Harbor and exemplary service is what makes our country the greatest in the world, and we owe him a deep debt that can never be repaid,” he said.

“A member of the 'Greatest Generation,' he proudly answered the call to service and was among the thousands of radiomen working all day and night transmitting and receiving messages to keep our nation safe,” Tester said. “He is one of Montana’s very best, and he will be sorely missed.”

Dowd was secretary of the Anaconda Sportsmen's Club and the Outdoor writer for the Anaconda Leader newspaper with his byline "The Wild Side" by Charlie Dowd. After the death of his wife, Clara, in 2021 he became a resident in the Southwest Montana Veterans Home in Butte. After a brief illness, he died in his sleep on March 17.

A funeral service for Dowd will be held 11 a.m. April 27 at Grace Baptist Church, 501 Cedar St., Anaconda. Visitation will take place prior to the service at 10 a.m.

A graveside service will be held afterward in the Veteran's Section of New Hill Cemetery, Stumptown Road, Anaconda. A luncheon will be held at Grace Baptist Church after the graveside service.

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements. Condolences to the family can be made at longfellowfinneganriddle.com.