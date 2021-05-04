Charges filed in Choteau apartment fire, community rallies around victims

He later told investigators he was feeling suicidal, according to court documents.

The building was evacuated after attempts to use a fire extinguisher to control the blaze failed. Officials said Jackson was standing outside of the front door of the apartment and had to be moved out of the way.

“The apartment building was consumed by fire,” the April 28 documents filed with the court state. “Of the thirteen apartments in the building, twelve were occupied by tenants,” the document filed by Deputy County Attorney Jennifer Stutz stated.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It noted that all tenants in the building at the time of the explosion were evacuated with minor injury. But all contents, including pets still in the building, were destroyed. The fire displaced 24 residents, two of whom were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, the Associated Press had reported.

Court documents state that Lonnie Larson of Larson Investigations, who was hired by Farmer’s Union Insurance to investigate the fire, told Kraft that Jackson “admitted” to trying to commit suicide by venting a propane cylinder and leaving the room.

Larson found a propane cylinder in the area of the defendant’s apartment.