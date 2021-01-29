Change to county's event size restrictions not immediately effective

"We're not yet at the level of vaccination we're aiming for," Lewis and Clark County Health Officer Drenda Niemann said in an interview Friday, referencing the commonly agreed upon rate of 70% vaccination for a community to achieve herd immunity. "Events and gatherings are still high-risk environments."

During Thursday's health board meeting, Niemann directed board members to a Georgia Institute of Technology-created "COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool" that maps the level of risk per event by county and number of attendees. The tool updates constantly based on real-time data from The Atlantic's COVID Tracking Project and county-level data from a New York Times tracking project.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, the online tool estimates any event with 50 people in the county presents a nearly 50/50 chance of at least one of the attendees being infected by the virus. The tool estimates a 27% chance of an infected individual in attendance at events consisting of only 25 people.

"We don't want to send a message that we're picking on one industry or another, but we're looking at data that identifies these as the riskiest environments," Niemann said.

Even with a relaxing of event restrictions on the horizon, some local event organizers say the days of live performances are far off.

