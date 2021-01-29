Change to county's event size restrictions not immediately effective

While some of this week's amendments to Lewis and Clark County's COVID-19 rules and regulations took effect immediately, other changes will not happen until certain benchmarks are met.
Under a decision by the Lewis and Clark City-County Board of Health on Thursday, bars, restaurants and casinos in Lewis and Clark County can stay open until midnight rather than the previous closing time of 10 p.m. effective immediately.
The board also took action that will eventually loosen restrictions on the number of people allowed at events without an approved health plan, but those changes have not yet taken effect. Although local health officials still require a COVID-19 safety plan approved by Lewis and Clark Public Health for any events with more than 25 people, Thursday's board action set a clear path to doubling that number.
The health department factors in a number of metrics and other considerations, such as local health care provider capacity, community compliance and case investigation, when tallying its decision-making criteria score. That score is used to decide how far and which direction to move the dial on restrictions within the county.
The county's score currently stands at 35, and the changes to the event attendance restrictions will take effect once the score drops below 34.
Another measuring stick factoring in to the decision process is the amount of vaccine distributed within the county.
"We're not yet at the level of vaccination we're aiming for," Lewis and Clark County Health Officer Drenda Niemann said in an interview Friday, referencing the commonly agreed upon rate of 70% vaccination for a community to achieve herd immunity. "Events and gatherings are still high-risk environments."
During Thursday's health board meeting, Niemann directed board members to a Georgia Institute of Technology-created "COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool" that maps the level of risk per event by county and number of attendees. The tool updates constantly based on real-time data from The Atlantic's COVID Tracking Project and county-level data from a New York Times tracking project.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, the online tool estimates any event with 50 people in the county presents a nearly 50/50 chance of at least one of the attendees being infected by the virus. The tool estimates a 27% chance of an infected individual in attendance at events consisting of only 25 people.
"We don't want to send a message that we're picking on one industry or another, but we're looking at data that identifies these as the riskiest environments," Niemann said.
Even with a relaxing of event restrictions on the horizon, some local event organizers say the days of live performances are far off.
"It changes very little for us, but it's a step in the right direction," said Benji Cosgrove, who heads up programming at The Myrna Loy. "Our profit margins are so slim, even when we have a popular performer come through, we just about have to sell out (the 250-person auditorium) to break even."
The downtown performance space carved out of the old county jail has been screening movies since the pandemic lockdown was lifted in June to audiences of 25 or less, often much less, Cosgrove said.
"We've averaged about 12 people a night between two movies, which has been tough on the profit side," he said. "It seems like maybe three nights a week we screen a movie for one couple."
Cosgrove said The Myrna Loy is anticipating a return to live performances in the winter of 2022.
Those looking to scratch that live performance itch in the meantime can turn to the Helena Symphony. The orchestra's ongoing "Home Stream Your Helena Symphony" series continues Saturday with Masterworks Concert III: Appalachian Spring.
The live performance will be broadcast over the group's YouTube channel beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Helena Symphony Music Director Allan R. Scott said with the average performance typically drawing around 1,700 people, the news of a soon-to-come easing of attendee restrictions does not change the orchestra's immediate plans.
Scott said the dozen or so live streamed concerts the orchestra has put on since the onset of the pandemic, thanks to a sponsorship from AARP Montana, brought in nearly 8,000 viewers from around the world.
"It really gives us a belief that we're heading in the right direction," he said. "Maybe with some luck, we're going to get there soon."
He said he is cautiously optimistic that 2021's Symphony Under the Stars can occur in July in some capacity.
Niemann said she and the rest of the health department understand the financial stress event organizers and business owners are under, but their chief concern is the safety of the community.
"We don't make decisions based on what's best for the economy, but we're trying to strike a balance," she said.