Chamber's SWISH tournament draws 95 teams

Helena SWISH Tournament

Deer Lodge's PC Ballers (in white) take on the Harrison Wildcats during the 26th annual Helena SWISH basketball tournament on Sunday at Capital High School.

 GARY MARSHALL, BMGphotos.com

It was wall-to-wall basketball this weekend for the 26th annual SWISH basketball tournament hosted by the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce. 

The tournament hosted 95 teams across 10 locations between Helena and East Helena on Saturday and Sunday.

The full list of tournament brackets are at:

