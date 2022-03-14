Chamber's SWISH tournament draws 95 teams

It was wall-to-wall basketball this weekend for the 26th annual SWISH basketball tournament hosted by the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.
The tournament hosted 95 teams across 10 locations between Helena and East Helena on Saturday and Sunday.
The full list of tournament brackets are at:
- 3rd-4th Grade Boys Gold & Silver Bracket – East Valley Middle School
- 3rd-4th Grade Girls Bracket – Helena Middle School
- 5th Grade Boys GOLD & SILVER POOL Bracket – 4G’s
- 6th Grade Boys GOLD & SILVER POOL Bracket – Prickly Pear Middle School
- 6th Grade Girls Bracket – Montana City Gym
- 7th Grade Boys Bracket – Central Elementary
- 7th Grade Girls Bracket – Bryant
- 8th Grade Boys GOLD POOL Bracket – Helena High School
- 8th Grade Boys SILVER POOL Bracket – Capital High School
- 8th Grade Girls Bracket – East Helena High School