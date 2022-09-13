Chambers joins Montana Justice Foundation as executive director

Alissa Chambers has been named the new executive director of the Montana Justice Foundation.

Chambers was a partner at Crowley Fleck, where she was a commercial attorney focusing on merger and acquisition transactions and private securities. Chambers also worked with Crowley’s in-house pro bono attorneys to expand Crowley’s pro bono efforts across the firm.

“I have been passionate about pro bono work and access to justice issues since I became a lawyer in 2011,” Chambers said in a news release. “I have had a fulfilling legal career doing commercial transactions, but sometimes you must follow your heart. When I saw my dream job posted, I knew I had to go for it. I’m thrilled to join this organization and work to bring equal access to justice for all Montanans.”

Kim Schulke, board president of the Montana Justice Foundation, said Chambers brings a strong legal background “but also a passion for providing equal access to justice.”

“We are excited to see what the future will bring under her leadership,” Schulke said.

The Helena-based Montana Justice Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working to raise, manage and distribute funding that increases access to the civil justice system statewide. MJF raises funds through the Interest on Lawyer Trust Account program, court-ordered awards and contributions from Montana lawyers, law firms and other private donors.

It makes grants for projects that provide essential services to those in need, like stable housing, medical care and safety for those escaping abusive and violent environments. Grant recipients from 2021 are listed at www.mtjustice.org/impact. It also works with the Access to Justice Commission – an entity created by the Montana Supreme Court to remove barriers to justice – to help ensure a coordinated spectrum of legal aid resources across the state.

For more information, visit www.mtjustice.org.