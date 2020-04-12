This week, as a sign of caring for our businesses that have to be closed, we created a closed sign that says “Closed, but still awesome – be back soon” and worked with FastSigns to get it printed. They are available for any businesses for free if picked up from either McDonald's locations, 1889 Coffee or the brochure racks in front of the chamber at 225 N. Cruse Ave. We hope businesses will pick one up and put on their door to let Helena know that even if they are closed, they are still awesome and will be back soon.

Our heartfelt compassion goes out to these businesses, and we are hoping they all weather this impact and come back strong after it ends. Many of the closed businesses have options to purchase gift cards online – check out your favorite and help them out if you can. Good news keeps coming in as some businesses are reopening for take out – such as Perkins Family Restaurant, which was closed but now open as of Friday open for carry out from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (including Easter dinners if you need it today).