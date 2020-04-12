First and foremost – happy Easter! I hope you are able to find some normalcy in celebrating this spring holiday that happens to be in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Take time to reach out to your family and friends – even if it means doing it via FaceTime, Skype, or other virtual means. My staff has found that Zoom meetings (free if you are less than 40 minutes) is effective, fun and a good connector.
Since the shelter-in-place directive from the governor, the chamber has continued our intense efforts to help Helena area businesses navigate these tough times – albeit from our home offices. We hope all businesses are finding their way through the Payroll Protection Plan and other economic stimulus options that may be the make or break for many of our small businesses.
The chamber website has a small business resource page specifically with all the information from local, state, and federal – check it out at www.helenachamber.com . This is updated daily. Probably the most important thing to do is connect with your business banker to get the loans done. You can also check https://covid19relief.sba.gov/#/ which takes you directly to the loan application.
We were able to create a list of restaurants doing take out for your use to support the food establishments who are still operating whether take out, drive-through, or curbside service. (also on our website and Facebook page). This list is also evolving. We’ve worked to make it as complete as possible, including all Helena options (not just chamber members). We are all in this together and we want to help all businesses as much as we can.
This week, as a sign of caring for our businesses that have to be closed, we created a closed sign that says “Closed, but still awesome – be back soon” and worked with FastSigns to get it printed. They are available for any businesses for free if picked up from either McDonald's locations, 1889 Coffee or the brochure racks in front of the chamber at 225 N. Cruse Ave. We hope businesses will pick one up and put on their door to let Helena know that even if they are closed, they are still awesome and will be back soon.
Our heartfelt compassion goes out to these businesses, and we are hoping they all weather this impact and come back strong after it ends. Many of the closed businesses have options to purchase gift cards online – check out your favorite and help them out if you can. Good news keeps coming in as some businesses are reopening for take out – such as Perkins Family Restaurant, which was closed but now open as of Friday open for carry out from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (including Easter dinners if you need it today).
Kudos to businesses that are doing great things to help their fellow businesses or citizens to get through this pandemic. Such as, Gulch Distillers who are manufacturing hand sanitizer. Wendy’s who are giving away Frosties to all who go through their drive-thru. A free listing for business in a special online gift card promotion called Buy Local Marketplace in the Independent Record. All the TV Stations have free inclusion (and promotion) in a listing of the open food establishments. 1889 Coffee is doing free delivery of larger orders especially for health care workers to save delivery costs. Many of our chamber members are offering free webinars on pertinent and important COVID-19 issues (Anderson Zurmuehlen Technology, Wipfli, Dayspring Restoration, and more). I am sure many more businesses are doing great things to help others and we are so proud to know that our Helena businesses are so caring!
NorthWestern Energy has suspended shutting off delinquent accounts through this pandemic and also has committed $300,000 in donations plus some grant opportunities for businesses. Check out their info here: www.northwesternenergy.com/our-company/media-center/current/news-article/2020/04/01/NorthWestern-Energy-donates-$300-000-to-COVID-19-crisis-relief. They are also making contributions to specific local organizations in our service territory for the purposes of COVID-19 efforts.
In the Helena area they chose to contribute $9,000 to the COVID-19 efforts that the Helena Community Foundation and the United Way of the Lewis & Clark Area are partnering on. A second program gives a limited number of $250 bill credit grants to small businesses whose operations are affected by the mandatory shutdown of their business. The requirements for applying and the grant application are on their website at www.northwesternenergy.com.
Changes around town:
Burdick Locksmith Services Inc. is moving to a new location on Helena Avenue next to Slate Architecture and the new Vanilla Bean. Look for that to happen in the next month or so. They will continue to operate at their Last Chance Gulch location until the move.
Hang in there Helena. Together we’ll get through this pandemic and rebuild Helena’s businesses to pre-pandemic greatness. We got this. Stay safe.
Cathy Burwell is president/CEO of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.
