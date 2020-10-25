Chamber of Commerce: Shop local for gifts this holiday season

With the holidays rapidly approaching, I want to remind you all to try your best to shop local for your gifts. Many local stores have websites where you can do online shopping if that is your preference, some offer ordering online with local pick up.

I know that these stores have been greatly impacted and it is a matter of survival for their customers to return & support them. If you are avoiding crowds, I would suggest that you shop between 9-11 a.m. or 2-4 p.m. when store traffic is lighter. Let’s keep those shopping dollars right here in Helena this year.

There is still time through the first week of December to win $100 by shopping in a local store and then posting a selfie and tagging the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce to enter. We have been giving away $100 every week plus the store that the winner patronized receives a free e-blast advertisement to the chamber membership with nearly 2,000 recipients. This is the 20 for 2020 shop local program that the chamber sponsored for 20 weeks of 2020.