Chamber of Commerce: Shop local for gifts this holiday season

With the holidays rapidly approaching, I want to remind you all to try your best to shop local for your gifts. Many local stores have websites where you can do online shopping if that is your preference, some offer ordering online with local pick up.
I know that these stores have been greatly impacted and it is a matter of survival for their customers to return & support them. If you are avoiding crowds, I would suggest that you shop between 9-11 a.m. or 2-4 p.m. when store traffic is lighter. Let’s keep those shopping dollars right here in Helena this year.
There is still time through the first week of December to win $100 by shopping in a local store and then posting a selfie and tagging the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce to enter. We have been giving away $100 every week plus the store that the winner patronized receives a free e-blast advertisement to the chamber membership with nearly 2,000 recipients. This is the 20 for 2020 shop local program that the chamber sponsored for 20 weeks of 2020.
Check out Contour 406 at 3048 N. Sanders St. Suite B. They are your body sculpting headquarters. They utilize CoolSculpting to eliminate stubborn fat for good. In addition, they offer CoolTone to firm and tone your muscles. Their goal is to provide you with a customized body contouring treatment plan that will lead to noticeable results and a more confident you. Sean Thatcher can be reached at 406-422-1084 or email him at seant@contour406.com.
Maurices, located at 2023 Cromwell Dixon Lane in the Skyway Regional Shopping Center, offers a wide selection of women’s clothing from size 0-24, including jeans, tops, dresses and more. If you are concerned with shopping in person, they offer free shipping on orders over $50. The Helena store manager is Sarah Buchanan and she can be reached at 406-442-0760. Their store is located between Bed, Bath, and Beyond and the new 360 Office Solutions locations.
If you are planning a birthday party or other celebrations – or need a celebration gift basket, give Party Bug Balloonatics at call at 406-513-1431. Located at 225 E. Lyndale, they do a variety of balloon creations, arches, pillars, garland, gender reveal, gifts in a balloon, candy bouquets, gift baskets and more. At a recent ribbon cutting, they made some amazing pillars with personalized balloons. They will make any occasion just that much more special. They will also deliver to some areas. Owner Kim Robbins can also be reached by email at partybug@bresnan.net.
Brand L Printing, also located at 225 E. Lyndale, can customize many items for you using silk screening, sublimation, and vinyl print processes. Whether you need T-shirts, mugs, tiles, canvas, keychains or a huge list of items to personalize, Melissa Brandle can help you out! Call them at 406-431-2845 or email brandLprinting@yahoo.com. Stop by the store at 225 E. Lyndale and check out your options.
Next Level Web and Marketing – owned by Dallas Fischer and TJ Schwartz are ready to help create a stunning website for your business that will outperform the competition. Let them help you show your audience all that your business has to offer through marketing campaigns and optimized search engines that will keep your business at the forefront. Call 406-431-9989 or email them at nextlevelwebmt@gmail.com . They are dedicated to bringing your business up a notch. Next Level has you covered.
Hope Center Ministries are in Helena to help people struggling with drug and alcohol addiction find hope through a Christian-based 12 step program. Residents can rediscover the joy of living and find freedom in their every day lives. All residents are required to work during their stay and have 24 hour supervision. They also provide activities such as gym membership, bowling, movies, spa days and more.
Their program is designed to be an 8-12 month rehab program. You can contact the Helena center director, Carolyn Belling 406-461-7441 or email her at c.belling@hopecm.com. Hope Center Ministries is a nonprofit organization. Their website is www.hopecm.com/locations/Helena.
Cathy Burwell is president/CEO of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.
