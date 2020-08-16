Chamber of Commerce: Shoe Show coming; nutrition stores are open; business offers water safety training

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I hope you all are staying safe and being careful out there so we can work through Phase II of this pandemic toward Phase III.

The businesses have certainly gone above and beyond to make their places of business super clean and safe for customers and employees. I hope you will be respectful of their following the mask mandate regardless of your personal feelings toward wearing them.

This is not something business owners nor their employees “decided to do,” it has been mandated by the health department and the governor.

I am hoping that being as careful as we all can, we can flatten the curve again and get Montana and our businesses back to a higher level of success. I have witnessed people being rude and confrontational with business employees over this and I remind you – it is not their fault. Kindness and understanding goes a long way.