Chamber of Commerce: Shoe Show coming; nutrition stores are open; business offers water safety training

I hope you all are staying safe and being careful out there so we can work through Phase II of this pandemic toward Phase III.
The businesses have certainly gone above and beyond to make their places of business super clean and safe for customers and employees. I hope you will be respectful of their following the mask mandate regardless of your personal feelings toward wearing them.
This is not something business owners nor their employees “decided to do,” it has been mandated by the health department and the governor.
I am hoping that being as careful as we all can, we can flatten the curve again and get Montana and our businesses back to a higher level of success. I have witnessed people being rude and confrontational with business employees over this and I remind you – it is not their fault. Kindness and understanding goes a long way.
Good news in the retail sector – we have a new shoe store coming to fill the empty storefront next to TJ Max where Shoe Carnival was previously. Shoe Show will soon be in that space at 2005 Cromwell Dixon Lane in the Skyway Regional Shopping Center. Shoe Show is an American footwear retailer based in Concord, N. Carolina and they operate throughout the United States. They have more than 1150 locations. They carry a large offering of famous name brand shoes for men, women, and children plus accessories such as backpacks, socks and more.
You should make time to check out Evolve Nutrition located at 314 N. Last Chance Gulch #101. They have great information on their Facebook page. You can contact them at 406-962-6156. Jamie and Shane Snyder are the owners. They will be celebrating their one-year anniversary on Aug 28. – stop by and check on specials.
Not new to Helena but definitely a great company -- Pentecost Builders owned by Adam Pentecost can build your custom home or building. They also can help with your remodeling projects. Located at 1315 Helena Ave. Stop by or call 406-459-9235 or 406-459-6611. Pentecost Builders specialize in designing and building what their customers want.
Another new business to Helena is 406 Sports and Aquatics, LLC owned by Alana Cunningham. This business can do training for lifeguards and water safety including CPR. Also, 406 Sports and Aquatics is the coach/owner of the new Helena Dolphins Swim Team. They have partnered with Capital City Health Club for pool facilities. The web address is www.406sportsandaquatics.com and has all contact information.
New on the West Side of Helena is Devout Nutrition located at 1418 Euclid Ave. Owners are Jacob and Josh Hughes. This store is a complete sports nutrition and health supplement retail store. With the nationally known supplement store leaving Helena recently, this store can certainly help you find the right items for you and they can advise on what might work best. Stop by or call them at 406-422-0879.
The state of Montana will be tearing down old buildings at 1320 Bozeman Ave. and building a new operations maintenance shop. Also, there is work happening in the former Hastings Store. Let’s hope there will be a retail store for that location.
Pioneer Aerostructures will be expanding their current plant by 18,000 sq. ft. (to the east), which will allow them to add more high-tech machines to their facility which manufactures parts for aircraft.
The District Court will be remodeling the south end of the Law and Justice Center building (with the pillars) at 406 Fuller Ave. and locate there soon.
Reminder – be sure to get out and support our local businesses and then post/share a selfie of you to the Helena Chamber’s Facebook page (under Helena Area Chamber of Commerce) tagging the Helena Chamber plus tag the business you patronized. Every week through the first week in December, we will draw for a $100 winner plus the business patronized by that winner gets a free e-blast from the chamber valued at $250. Enter once – enter often!
Cathy Burwell is president/CEO of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.
