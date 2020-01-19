The big business news of the week obviously was the announcement of Macy’s closing in Helena. This is a big hit to our retail shopping and terrible news for the 50 employees who work there. I’ve visited with the store manager, Dawn Buckley, and it very much came as a surprise to her since the Helena store has been very profitable and successful. Unfortunately, the corporate offices of Macy’s are making decisions to close many small market stores and even a downtown store in Seattle. Hopefully other stores will see the opportunity to fill the void in Helena.
There have been inquiries on the old Hastings building for a retail store – possibly Old Navy. Let’s hope they will consider coming! Old Navy is especially good for children and young people’s casual clothing.
I have talked with some realtors and there actually is a lot of activity in Helena right now but not for release at this time. Talk is of great investment in the downtown area including a contract on the Independent Record building that could result in a large office moving to that location. There is some movement of engineering offices that need larger facilities/locations.
Of course, even though some wish that the Montana Historical Society building was going to a different location, we should all be excited and glad that that a new $52 million facility (which includes remodeling of the current museum) will be built in Helena! Anytime a new building of that size is built here, it impacts our economy greatly through jobs, purchases and more.
The Red Alder affordable housing project down off of Henderson Avenue is quickly finishing phase I with 10 buildings and another 10 have been approved for phase II. There are seven buildings in phase III. In total, there will be 85 housing units in this development. Rocky Mountain Development secured this project for Helena.
There will be six additional homes/apartments built in the Sleeping Giant subdivision above the bowling alley. This is in addition to the ones already built.
The library had their groundbreaking event on Friday for their new addition. The library plans to be open during this expansion and hopes everyone will understand any inconvenience.
The Danzer Paint building on Last Chance Gulch has been purchased and all reports are that it will be remodeled into an office building.
By now you probably know the businesses that received recognition at the Jan. 16 Helena Chamber Awards Luncheon. Congratulations to Shodair Children’s Hospital for the 2019 Business of the Year. Big Sky Brokers, LLC, Real Estate was the 2019 Small Business of the Year and Dr. Bill Simons, Montana Eyecare & Summit Optical, was the Business Person of the Year. Rex Walsh of Stockman Bank was the Volunteer of the Year and Mike Mergenthaler was the Hospitality Hero. Chair for 2019 John McLaughlin honored Rep. Julie Dooling and Sen. Terry Gauthier with our Special Recognition Awards for their work to get the funding through the 2019 Legislature for the Montana Historical Society’s Montana History Museum.
Cathy Bruwell is President and CEO of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.
