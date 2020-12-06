Chamber of Commerce: Nuggets to replace gift cards downtown; building permit shows new coffee shop, urgent care

The holidays are upon us, and I hope you are making every effort to support our local stores as you fill your gift list. The businesses have been there for you over the years – now they are calling in the favor. Your support can make a difference and will keep their doors open and staff employed.

The Dairy Queen on Prospect Avenue has changed ownership. Erik Bass has purchased the business and plans to keep the same great menu and products that you all love. By the way, gift cards from food establishments like the Dairy Queen are great gift ideas for your staff, for that favorite teacher, stocking stuffer or your mailperson.

There are permits in place for demo of the building (old McHugh Dairy) on North Montana Avenue just south of Taco John’s. The plans show an urgent care clinic toward the back of the property for a company from out of state – Nova Urgent Care based in Troy, Michigan, in addition to a coffee shop at the front of the property along North Montana.