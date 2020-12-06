Chamber of Commerce: Nuggets to replace gift cards downtown; building permit shows new coffee shop, urgent care

The holidays are upon us, and I hope you are making every effort to support our local stores as you fill your gift list. The businesses have been there for you over the years – now they are calling in the favor. Your support can make a difference and will keep their doors open and staff employed.
The Dairy Queen on Prospect Avenue has changed ownership. Erik Bass has purchased the business and plans to keep the same great menu and products that you all love. By the way, gift cards from food establishments like the Dairy Queen are great gift ideas for your staff, for that favorite teacher, stocking stuffer or your mailperson.
There are permits in place for demo of the building (old McHugh Dairy) on North Montana Avenue just south of Taco John’s. The plans show an urgent care clinic toward the back of the property for a company from out of state – Nova Urgent Care based in Troy, Michigan, in addition to a coffee shop at the front of the property along North Montana.
Downtown Helena has begun a new program to replace the downtown gift card program its new currency, Downtown Helena Nuggets. The Nuggets are cash bills that come in $10 or $25 denominations. Think of it as a gift card in the form of Monopoly money that you can use at participating businesses. They currently have a list of 24 businesses (and growing), where you can spend the Nuggets. Businesses are encouraged to sign up. This is a great way to give a gift to someone (staff, family, friends, again – stocking stuffers and more) and they get to choose which business or which product they want to spend it on. Check it out on their website at www.downtownhelena.com/nuggets/ or stop by their new location at 330 N. Jackson St., or call 406-447-1535. Micky Zurcher is the executive director.
With all the disappointment of canceled events and activities we have all enjoyed for years in Helena – especially at Christmastime, here is a great event to put on your calendar. The Helena Community Foundation is holding a Holiday Cruise on Dec. 19-20. You and a carload of friends or family can sign up for this fun drive-by to see the best Christmas lights in the Helena area. You can pick up cocoa, cider, sweet and savory snacks plus local swag, then head off on your adventure. Check it out at www.helenaareacommunityfoundation.org/hhc/ or call 406-441-4955.
The chamber has produced a new guide for businesses to use called “Practicing Safety Against COVID.” The guide addresses safety protocol for businesses and their employees, cleaning and disinfecting, what to do if a staff member gets COVID-19, mental health precautions, local resources and more.
We are sending it out to several hundred businesses, and it will also be available online at www.helenachamber.com . You can also email McKinley Winkle at mwinkle@helenachamber.com and she can send the link to you. Winkle is the director of Helena WINS, the workforce development arm of the Helena chamber.
You may have noticed the radio ads and billboards around town with safety messaging to help stop the spread of COVID-19. These are efforts of the Helena Chamber Convention and Visitor Bureau. We hope you will do your part in getting this pandemic under control so we can get back to normal. Listen to the ads and then register at 104.5.com (Dave) or 99.5.com (The Bull) to win a $400 value snowshoe package.
Kudos to Montana Radio Co. for their “Helping Grand Giveaway” program where they are giving away $24,000 to listeners with winners getting $900 of gift certificates to local businesses plus $100 cash. What a great way to help and keep the dollars local.
Remember to shop local and shop often – you can make a difference!
Cathy Burwell is president/CEO of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.
