Chamber of Commerce: New pediatric clinic open; support local promotion underway; chamber report release upcoming

New chamber 20 for 2020 Support Local promotion

The Helena-Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce a new program starting, July 20 called 20 for 2020 Support Local. It will be 20 weeks of promoting support for local businesses, especially those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

All Helena area residents and local businesses are encouraged to participate. Starting July 20 and going through Dec. 6, each week, the chamber will promote patronizing/visiting local businesses. Residents will post a photo to the chamber’s Facebook or Instagram page (Helena Area Chamber of Commerce) recognizing the store they were in and tag the chamber (@HelenaAreaChamberofCommerce), tag the store (@storename), or they can email the chamber at info@helenachamber.com or request an entry form from the Chamber Office 442-4120. Each week we will be drawing for a $100 cash winner, plus the store they patronized/visited will receive a free e-blast from the chamber (value $250).