Chamber of Commerce: New pediatric clinic open; support local promotion underway; chamber report release upcoming

June has been a great month with much-needed moisture and some warm days. July has been a nice month, too, so far!
If you are still in the “fix up your home mode” instilled during the pandemic or have a new project in need of finishing touches, Artisan Ironworks does amazing iron hand railings and ironwork for exterior and interior areas including gates.
Decorative handrails and gates have been very popular for making your home look ultra-modern or perhaps instill some historic charm. They do work for residential or commercial. Check them out at www.artisanironworks.net, or call 406-458-1904 or artisanironhelena@gmail.com. They are located at 1158 Yuri Road. The owner is Joseph Nielson.
Kalispell Regional Healthcare has opened a pediatric clinic in Helena. The Helena office is listed as a pediatric endocrinology office. Specialty services include pediatric cardiology, pediatric endocrinology, pediatric gastroenterology, pediatric neurology, pediatric neurosurgery, pediatric oncology and hematology and pediatric surgery. They are located on the Downtown Walking Mall at 121 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite C. For an appointment or referral, call 406- 603-4900.
The Helena Chamber’s Trends Report with all of the most current data on the Helena area is at print this week and will feature information such as cost of living, income and employment, education, population, top employers, real estate, housing, transportation, business and other data. As soon as printed, it will be available at the chamber office (at least by July 27) or online at www.helenachamber.com.
New chamber 20 for 2020 Support Local promotion
The Helena-Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce a new program starting, July 20 called 20 for 2020 Support Local. It will be 20 weeks of promoting support for local businesses, especially those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
All Helena area residents and local businesses are encouraged to participate. Starting July 20 and going through Dec. 6, each week, the chamber will promote patronizing/visiting local businesses. Residents will post a photo to the chamber’s Facebook or Instagram page (Helena Area Chamber of Commerce) recognizing the store they were in and tag the chamber (@HelenaAreaChamberofCommerce), tag the store (@storename), or they can email the chamber at info@helenachamber.com or request an entry form from the Chamber Office 442-4120. Each week we will be drawing for a $100 cash winner, plus the store they patronized/visited will receive a free e-blast from the chamber (value $250).
Sponsors for the 20 for 2020 program are Northwestern Energy and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana. Media partners include the Helena Independent Record, Montana Radio Co., and Allegra Print & Marketing. Enter once, enter often. And, remember the reason for the program -- to help our local businesses. It is for retail, services, restaurants and bars and more. Any business that has a service or product – even a car dealership, hair and nail salons, etc. No purchase is necessary to win but we hope you will support these local businesses now and into the future so they will be here to serve our community.
The chamber encourages all businesses and citizens to be a safe as you can during the current surge in COVID-19 cases in our county and state. The governor has mandated masks when entering public places and businesses for ages 5 and older with exception for those with medical conditions that prohibit the masks. Also, masks do not have to be worn while eating in restaurants.
Hope all can be as safe as possible, so we do not have to return to Phase I where businesses were closed. We wish you all a safe and healthy summer.
Cathy Burwell is president/CEO of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.
