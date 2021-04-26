Chamber of Commerce: New businesses a healthy boost to Helena

Helena now has a new food option for healthy living.
Mountain Berry Bowls has now opened as of last Friday. They are at 2200 N. Last Chance Gulch (food truck location near Steffanos) and are open Wednesdays - Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They feature many combinations of fruit, toppings, and more. All bowls are gluten and dairy free.
They also have smoothies.
If you love berries, bananas, and fruit, give them a try. It is owned by Jake and Severena Samuelson and you can contact them at 406-459-8231 or email them at info@helenambb.com
Infinite Nutrition (a new location/sister business to the Evolve Nutrition downtown with different owners) is now at 1417 ½ 11th Ave. in Helena. Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They feature a similar menu to the Evolve Nutrition with a variety of healthy drinks, meal replacement shakes, nutrition supplements and much more. Follow them on Facebook for daily specials.
RB Drive-In at 932 Helena Ave. is now under new ownership and has a new menu! This iconic drive-in is now owned by Casey and Ann Brooks who have done a lot of fixing up around this great place that first opened in 1948. They updated the menu but kept all of the old favorites including the best burgers, shakes and fries in town. Contact them at 406-442-7482 or for goodness sake – stop by and enjoy great meal, shake or treat. You can also check them out on Facebook.
There are many restaurants in Helena struggling to get staff in order to be fully open.
Some have had to close for one or two days a week (some even temporarily closed until further notice) while some are open limited hours. If you know of anyone including high school and college students needing employment, please encourage them to help these businesses out. They were the hardest hit industry through the Covid-19 pandemic and now that they can be fully open – they are dealing with the inability to fill all of their shifts.
Some are also offering incentives.
Working at a restaurant is fast-paced, you meet a lot of people, and with tips – the cash flow to your income is constant. With tourism gearing up for possibly a record summer of travelers, all hospitality businesses (restaurants, hotels, bars, gas & convenience stations, etc.) will be desperately needing help.
Restaurants should check out SBA Funding to provide emergency assistance for eligible restaurants, bars, and other qualifying businesses impacted by COVID-19. Go to https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/covid-19-relief-options/restaurant-revitalization-fund to see if your business is eligible.
Businesses who received the first rounds of PPP funding need to be checking to see if they qualify for the second round. The applications for the second round close May 31.
Helena Area Summer Jobs Program (a cooperation between the Chamber’s Helena WINS program, American Jobs for America’s Youth and other partners) is currently working on finalizing student-employer matches for the summer.
They have received over 40 employers willing to host students and over 60 student applications for the summer of 2021. Part of the program in addition to matching students with an employer, is matching students with a mentor. Throughout the summer, students will meet with their mentor around five times to discuss what is going well at work, challenges and explore career paths.
If you are interested in being a mentor for the HSJP, check out https://www.americanjobs4youth.org/mentors.
Cathy Burwell is president, CEO of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.