Chamber of Commerce: New businesses a healthy boost to Helena

Helena now has a new food option for healthy living.

Mountain Berry Bowls has now opened as of last Friday. They are at 2200 N. Last Chance Gulch (food truck location near Steffanos) and are open Wednesdays - Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They feature many combinations of fruit, toppings, and more. All bowls are gluten and dairy free.

They also have smoothies.

If you love berries, bananas, and fruit, give them a try. It is owned by Jake and Severena Samuelson and you can contact them at 406-459-8231 or email them at info@helenambb.com

Infinite Nutrition (a new location/sister business to the Evolve Nutrition downtown with different owners) is now at 1417 ½ 11th Ave. in Helena. Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They feature a similar menu to the Evolve Nutrition with a variety of healthy drinks, meal replacement shakes, nutrition supplements and much more. Follow them on Facebook for daily specials.