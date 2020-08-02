Chamber of Commerce: Mexican favorite open in East Helena; Farmers State Bank building coming along; new stop light on Last Chance Gulch

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wow. It is already August! However, in some ways, the past 4-5 months have seemed like a year with all the challenges of living and working through the pandemic. Let’s keep the faith that this will start to decrease in number of cases and that Montana continues to work toward getting back to business as usual.

We’ve received some calls at the chamber about the dirt being moved just north of Super One Foods. There are not any permits filed on that project yet, but word on the street is that it will be a housing complex of some sorts. I will be watching and try to find out more details soon.

Work continues on Farmers State Bank’s new building at the corner of North Montana Avenue and Last Chance Gulch. What a beautiful building – SMA Architects is the designer. They have tenants planned for the extra space including a second location for a local coffee shop and a dram shop (brewery-type). As soon as contracts are signed for these tenants, we will get the business names to you.

The building on 16th just behind Last Chance Casino is part of the Center for Mental Health. It appears to be a fairly large building with several floors.

Karmadillo’s Southwestern Cafe is open in their new location in East Helena. They are in the new building owned by Missouri River Brewery, which is hoping to open by late August.