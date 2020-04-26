Chamber of Commerce: Locals, businesses and the chamber step up to help

It is nice to see people step up to help businesses in the community. Two local women – AshLy Tubbs and Karli Mosey created Community Crate (find it under Community Crate, Helena, MT on Facebook), which is a service that showcases items from some of Helena’s local businesses.
The idea sprung from seeing businesses unable to bring in cash flow during the pandemic. Locals can sign up for monthly boxes to be delivered (April boxes sold out quickly). The May boxes will feature Gulch Distillery, Wildflower Craft Boutique, Sole Sisters, Birds and Beasleys, The Local (magazine) and the General Mercantile. April featured Big Dipper, JMacs Pottery, and Montana Book Company, among others. Sign up on their website: https://www.community-crate.com/.
The Independent Record is offering a grant program with marketing assistance for businesses impacted by COVID-19. Their program offers matching marketing funds to businesses. They know it is imperative for businesses to deliver their message and promote their business to their customers now more than ever to recover.
Locally owned and operated businesses can use the matching advertising grants in the IR for print and digital publications and services. This complements the IR’s Buy Local gift card program and their program helping local restaurants.
The Montana Radio Company has created a program called $50 by 5 asking the community to spend $50 at a local business between now and May 5 to make a big impact of infusing dollars into the local economy.
If half of the nearly 70,000 people in the immediate area spend the $50 – it will impact the business community with a potential $1.5 million dollars. They encourage you to go to their website and get their Facebook frame to post on your page when you have spent the $50 locally.
It was exciting news to hear the governor’s phased recovery plan to get business back up and running. In unprecedented times, we have to look at what is best for the most – and it is time to get our local economy restarted.
The Helena Chamber has worked tirelessly to help local businesses get through the pandemic and now we are poised to help them with recovery. We hope people will work to support the businesses still closed such as gyms by maintaining memberships to help them get through this. Check the chamber’s website at www.helenachamber.com for updates to all of the COVID-19 information for businesses and for business updates concerning those open for business now.
We surveyed our members this past week and initial results show that 57.3% of respondents feel their business’s ability to weather the pandemic’s impact is tentative at best – they feel there will be long-term disruption. Another 12.1% are worried – working through challenges but don’t have a plan for future success as of yet. And 6% are under strong duress needing immediate assistance and support. Only 24.3% felt confident in their current state and felt their business had a solid plan in place to get through the impacts.
The good news is that 54.8% have had no change to their number of employees with 17% having only reduced hours with no layoffs while 9.7% have had layoffs with some of those being voluntary.
After working remotely for over a month, the chamber office will reopen on Monday, April 27.
Cathy Burwell is president/CEO of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.
