Chamber of Commerce: Locals, businesses and the chamber step up to help

If half of the nearly 70,000 people in the immediate area spend the $50 – it will impact the business community with a potential $1.5 million dollars. They encourage you to go to their website and get their Facebook frame to post on your page when you have spent the $50 locally.

It was exciting news to hear the governor’s phased recovery plan to get business back up and running. In unprecedented times, we have to look at what is best for the most – and it is time to get our local economy restarted.

The Helena Chamber has worked tirelessly to help local businesses get through the pandemic and now we are poised to help them with recovery. We hope people will work to support the businesses still closed such as gyms by maintaining memberships to help them get through this. Check the chamber’s website at www.helenachamber.com for updates to all of the COVID-19 information for businesses and for business updates concerning those open for business now.