Chamber of Commerce: Let's keep patronizing our local businesses

It has been a little slower around town these past couple of weeks. It seems like the increase in numbers of positive COVID cases has caused more residents to stick close to their homes.

While we hope that will help the numbers to drop, we also feel the pain of the businesses impacted – especially with the recent directives from the governor that limits hours for bars and casinos, numbers of tables in restaurants to 50%, and group sizes down to 25 or less.

If you can, order take-out or have your food delivered. It will certainly bolster the restaurants who need at least 50% occupancy just to break even.

If you want to do your holiday shopping and are leery of too many customers, you can always go during morning hours or mid-afternoon when the foot traffic is lighter.

I saw a meme the other day that said it all: “Remember those businesses that sponsored your event, sport, or program?...well, it’s time…they’re calling in the favor.” Shopping and patronizing our small local stores will ensure that they stay in business and are able (after COVID) to once again donate or sponsor locally. To help promote shopping local, the city is offering free parking downtown on Fridays until Christmas.