Here is some 2019 Home sales data provided by George H. Harris, CEO, Helena Association of Realtors.
The Helena housing market in 2019 showed gains in most categories. The categories compared to 2018 include statistics for single family units, townhouse/condo units and lots. The average sale price for single housing was $301,141 in 2019 compared to $283,190 in 2018. The average days on market was 53 in 2019 compared to 94 in 2018 which indicates homes were selling at a brisker pace. The average sale price for townhouse/condo units was $238,400 in 2019 compared to $200,209 in 2018. However, the average days on market for these units was 33 in 2019 compared to 108 in 2018, again showing a lively marketing pace. In 2019 there were 94 lots sold compared to 80 in 2018. The average price of a lot was $122,437 in 2019 compared to $110,290 in 2018.
Total single family homes sold in 2019 were 796 compared to 794 in 2018. Townhouse/condos sold in 2019 were 88 compared to 101 in 2019. Lots sold in 2019 were 94 compared to 80 in 2018.
The Helena Association of Realtors is proving to be a growing association with 23 new realtors and three new appraisers in 2019. Their total membership is 341 realtors and 16 appraisers. They are supported by 37 affiliate offices.
I have been getting a considerable amount of inquiries about the Montana Club (from Missoula) coming in to Helena. Recently a for sale sign was noticed at their proposed site next to Mountain View Co-op on Custer Avenue. I did visit with their construction liaison who said they have not given up on coming to Helena – they are just exploring other options for a location. The Montana Club restaurants are currently located in Kalispell, two locations in Missoula, Butte, Great Falls and Billings. They are not related in any way to the Original Montana Club located in downtown Helena.
You have free articles remaining.
Fritzie’s Casino at 1151 Partridge Place is now open for business. Owner Chris Sandrock (also owner of Sunset Casino on Euclid) encourages you to stop by and see the grand finishes and décor of this new casino on our north side (near Fuel Fitness). In addition to the gambling, they have a liquor store and bar. Their phone number is 406-422-4322.
Fuel Fitness has completed a recent remodel with a facelift to their exterior and expansion of the aerobics room within. They welcome you to stop by and check out their options to help you get fit in 2020!
Congratulations to Helena’s Ty Ericksen who recently won the PRCA professional rodeo 2019 World Champion Steer Wrestler title. Ty was crowned the world champion at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas in December.
Be watching for the announcement of the Helena Chamber’s 2019 Award Winners on the 16th of January. We honor the Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Businessperson of the Year, along with several other individual awards. The luncheon is on the 16th at noon at the Best Western Premiere Great Northern Hotel and Convention Center. Tickets are still available at the Chamber – 442-4120 or online at www.helenachamber.com.
Cathy Bruwell is President and CEO of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.