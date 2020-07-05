Chamber of Commerce: Home sales brisk; new thrift store open

I hope you and your family had a great Fourth of July. It is one of my favorite holidays and ever so important to celebrate this great country we live in, have many freedoms in and have great opportunity.
Much is happening around town with the busiest sector of our economy being real estate. Realtors report housing sales are up, the average home sale is up, and average days on the market is minimal for most homes. I have heard many reports of homes for sale for under $400,000 and they have sold in 24-48 hours.
If you are looking to buy a new home, you need to have your financing in place so you can move quickly with an offer if you find the right house.
Around town, we celebrated the opening of a new business this past week – Big Sky Resale Thrift Store. It is located at 2808 Billings Ave. – directly north of Walmart. It is owned by Aaron McCarter and Mia Thomas. You can contact them at 406-439-1128. They are taking donations at the story, or they will pick up.
The former city transit station and the small building next to it on North Last Chance Gulch were torn down last week and work has begun on the new three-story Seeley Building that will house businesses such as Pureview, Intrepid Credit Union, Helena Vision Center, plus some residential. The building will have parking beneath it and on adjacent lots.
The Farmers State Bank building on the corner of North Montana Avenue and Cedar/Last Chance Gulch is getting close to having the exterior complete. What a beautiful building. I believe the build is planned to be completed late summer/early fall.
The Firetower/Serendipity Apartments on South Park where Broadway Street ends will be getting a very large remodel over coming months.
The pandemic and business closures over the past few months has taken its toll. IHOP has closed its doors and there is a for sale sign on the property. A couple of restaurants have not reopened but are still doing take out, such as Jade Garden.
With recent increases in cases, the threat is real to have another closure of the same businesses. I am hoping that Helenans are taking the rise in cases of COVID-19 very serious, as another closure to these restaurants and bars will take a deep cut of survival of those businesses. With a return to Phase I, many small businesses will not survive.
The first round of closures was extremely tough, but they had the option of the PPP funding. That funding will most likely not be available for any second round of closures. This would also bump the number of people on unemployment up again.
It is so hard to see our local businesses impacted and struggling to keep their livelihood afloat. Many just recently got enough employees back to get up to the 75% open allowance of Phase II. I hope you will do your best to support them, even if it means ordering take-out or buying gift cards for later on.
To our local businesses:
Recent increase in cases of coronavirus show the need and importance of staying vigilant in keeping your business safe for customers and your employees safe. We fervently hope this is just a short-term bump in cases as we do not want to see Montana rolled back to Phase I restrictions which could be devastating to our businesses who were severely impacted during the business limitations.
Please practice the safest precautions that your business and employees can during this phase so we don’t have to go back to closures. Other states are rolling back to closures and we hope that won’t happen in Montana. For citizens in general – do what is best for you and your health. If you are in the at-risk population, consider more stringent social distancing. If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, please get tested or at a minimum, contact your doctor. Stay safe, Helena.
Cathy Burwell is president/CEO of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.