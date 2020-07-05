Chamber of Commerce: Home sales brisk; new thrift store open

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I hope you and your family had a great Fourth of July. It is one of my favorite holidays and ever so important to celebrate this great country we live in, have many freedoms in and have great opportunity.

Much is happening around town with the busiest sector of our economy being real estate. Realtors report housing sales are up, the average home sale is up, and average days on the market is minimal for most homes. I have heard many reports of homes for sale for under $400,000 and they have sold in 24-48 hours.

If you are looking to buy a new home, you need to have your financing in place so you can move quickly with an offer if you find the right house.

Around town, we celebrated the opening of a new business this past week – Big Sky Resale Thrift Store. It is located at 2808 Billings Ave. – directly north of Walmart. It is owned by Aaron McCarter and Mia Thomas. You can contact them at 406-439-1128. They are taking donations at the story, or they will pick up.

The former city transit station and the small building next to it on North Last Chance Gulch were torn down last week and work has begun on the new three-story Seeley Building that will house businesses such as Pureview, Intrepid Credit Union, Helena Vision Center, plus some residential. The building will have parking beneath it and on adjacent lots.