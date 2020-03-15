Chamber of Commerce: Helena getting new mac and cheese franchise, virus woes

“From the gluten-free ingredients to vegan options, there is literally something for everyone at I Heart Mac & Cheese,” said Gonzales. “I’m passionate about introducing a new brand to the Helena area. Our community is quickly growing with new residents and young families, and I look forward to providing a convenient and delicious dining option for all to enjoy.”

I Heart Mac & Cheese is well-known for custom, build-your-own macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches. Guests select a pasta, bread, quinoa, broccoli or cauliflower base along with seven different proteins, vegetables and cheeses. They have much more on their menus including desserts. We look forward to this new addition to Helena’s dining options!

It has been quite the week with so much happening with the coronavirus precautions happening all over the U.S. and even into Montana. I can’t help but worry about the overall impact to businesses across the nation, especially for tourism. Just the impact to the host city for the March Madness collegiate basketball tournament is well over a million dollars in lost revenue. The colleges also depend on revenue from the gates at these tournaments for their programs. National conferences have also been canceled and businesses are losing the expenses already incurred for travel and again, host cities are losing those valuable tourism dollars.