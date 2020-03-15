Chamber of Commerce: Helena getting new mac and cheese franchise, virus woes

There are lots of rumors of projects around town but having trouble getting confirmation or some projects are just not developed enough to release the details. I do know that there is one and possibly two new coffee shops coming but they are still working on locations.
We are getting an I Heart Mac & Cheese franchise in Helena. They are finalizing details on location and set up for this popular fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches. They recently announced they have signed a franchise agreement with T.R. Gonzales, Inc., led by Teresa Gonzales, who will open in Helena this fall.
“I Heart Mac & Cheese is a fun, attractive concept and an affordable franchise model that is easy to operate, with support systems in place to help our partners be successful,” said Stephen Giordanella, I Heart Mac & Cheese CEO and Chairman. “Teresa is the perfect partner for our brand, and we are thrilled to expand our western presence as we continue to grow across the country.”
Bringing many years of restaurant and retail experience, Teresa will manage and oversee operations for the new Montana location. A resident of Helena since 2006, she previously worked as a supervisor at Costco, where she learned the principles of running a successful and low overhead business, while also developing her customer service and employee management skills. Teresa was impressed by I Heart Mac & Cheese’s proven franchise business model and was attracted to the simplicity of the concept as well as the wide age-range appeal.
“From the gluten-free ingredients to vegan options, there is literally something for everyone at I Heart Mac & Cheese,” said Gonzales. “I’m passionate about introducing a new brand to the Helena area. Our community is quickly growing with new residents and young families, and I look forward to providing a convenient and delicious dining option for all to enjoy.”
You have free articles remaining.
I Heart Mac & Cheese is well-known for custom, build-your-own macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches. Guests select a pasta, bread, quinoa, broccoli or cauliflower base along with seven different proteins, vegetables and cheeses. They have much more on their menus including desserts. We look forward to this new addition to Helena’s dining options!
It has been quite the week with so much happening with the coronavirus precautions happening all over the U.S. and even into Montana. I can’t help but worry about the overall impact to businesses across the nation, especially for tourism. Just the impact to the host city for the March Madness collegiate basketball tournament is well over a million dollars in lost revenue. The colleges also depend on revenue from the gates at these tournaments for their programs. National conferences have also been canceled and businesses are losing the expenses already incurred for travel and again, host cities are losing those valuable tourism dollars.
Many states are limiting events to those less than 100 people. If that happens in Montana, it will impact all of the urban cities greatly to lose their larger events and conventions.
In Montana, the national parks rely heavily on out-of-state and out-of-country travel. Many travel companies have cancelled tour bus loads of travelers who were planning on touring the parks. Towns and cities near the parks are highly dependent on the tourist season in order to succeed. The one glimmer of good for Montana might be that it will be a great year for Montanans to tour the parks without dealing with the thousands of other tourists.
The Helena Chamber website (www.helenachamber.com) has information from the Center for Disease Control on precautions and advice for businesses to use to be better informed. Check it out at this link: https://helenachamber.com/interim-guidance-for-businesses-and-employers/.
Cathy Burwell is president and CEO of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.