Chamber of Commerce: Helena businesses begin Phase 1 reopening

It has been an eventful couple of weeks with the Phase 1 reopening of business in Helena. Many businesses were closed for nearly six weeks and are now trying to rebuild their workforce, keep their customers and business safe, and work towards getting their business back on track. Many larger offices have not reopened and may wait until June 1.Their workers are still working from home as are the parents with school-age children.

Around town, the restaurants that had to totally close (inside dining only) are now open or at least doing takeout. It isn’t easy because many of their workers are not coming back to work currently. Steve’s Café, The Silver Star, On Broadway, Montana City Grill, The Windbag, Shellie’s (Eastside), Perkins, McKenzie River and The Brewhouse (to name a few – sorry if I missed you) are open for inside dining and have made the health department’s recommendations part of their Phase 1 operations. Tables are spaced, some tables/booths are not being used, seating at the bar is not being used and the staff are using extremely careful practices in cleaning everything including the condiments. Kudos to them for their efforts to make this transition back work. Restaurants are encouraged to give the chamber a call so we can keep Helena updated on your open status – 442-4120.