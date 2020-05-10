Chamber of Commerce: Helena businesses begin Phase 1 reopening

It has been an eventful couple of weeks with the Phase 1 reopening of business in Helena. Many businesses were closed for nearly six weeks and are now trying to rebuild their workforce, keep their customers and business safe, and work towards getting their business back on track. Many larger offices have not reopened and may wait until June 1.Their workers are still working from home as are the parents with school-age children.
Around town, the restaurants that had to totally close (inside dining only) are now open or at least doing takeout. It isn’t easy because many of their workers are not coming back to work currently. Steve’s Café, The Silver Star, On Broadway, Montana City Grill, The Windbag, Shellie’s (Eastside), Perkins, McKenzie River and The Brewhouse (to name a few – sorry if I missed you) are open for inside dining and have made the health department’s recommendations part of their Phase 1 operations. Tables are spaced, some tables/booths are not being used, seating at the bar is not being used and the staff are using extremely careful practices in cleaning everything including the condiments. Kudos to them for their efforts to make this transition back work. Restaurants are encouraged to give the chamber a call so we can keep Helena updated on your open status – 442-4120.
One of Helena’s oldest privately owned banks has changed its name. First Security Bank of Helena, after 50 years of service to the area, is now Ascent Bank. Their president Loren Brown noted that it was sometimes confused with unaffiliated companies and they now want to stand out on their own. Nothing else has changed, they will continue to support the Helena community and work hard to continue their culture of treating their customers as individuals with unique needs. They have two locations – 1721 11th Ave. and 2037 N. Last Chance Gulch. Congratulations to Ascent Bank!
Tizer Botanic Gardens and Arboretum has received a very prestigious designation as a “Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail” location. It notes that their garden has host plants, nectar sources and shelter for butterflies common to our area with an emphasis on the monarch butterfly. The trail begins at the home of former president and Mrs. Jimmy Carter in Plains, Georgia. Tizer is located 18 miles south of Helena at 38 Tizer Lake Rd. (Jefferson City) – only 1.2 miles from the Interstate. The gardens offer visitors over six acres of stunning gardens and arboretum to explore, a diverse garden center, wedding and special occasion venue, as well as various festivals and educational activities each year. Check out their website at www.tizergardens.com for more information. Call 406-933-8789 for more info.
Bison Engineering has moved their offices to 3141 E. Lyndale (off of Carter Drive) into the former Enterprise Training Center building. They specialize in environmental science and engineering services and have been in business since 1980. Their current president is Christopher Hiltunen. They have been at their previous office (at the Capitol Hill Mall site – southwest corner) since 2005. They have offices in Billings, Missoula, Tucson and Portland in addition to the Helena office. Contact them at 406-273-5768.
The former IR Building on Cruse Avenue has sold and from initial information – it will be renovated for offices. Stay tuned for more information on what business(es) are planned for that location (across the street north of the Chamber building).
People have asked about the activity at the former Caird Engineering site near the five-way junction on Montana Avenue. I understand that Helena Sand and Gravel are using the property for a landing point for their equipment in order to do a project in the area.
Cathy Burwell is president/CEO of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.
