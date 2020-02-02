Chamber of Commerce: Helena business staying strong

I just compiled the latest and greatest data on Helena for presenting at the Economic Summit held here in Helena last Tuesday by the Bureau of Business and Economic Research from the University of Montana. A few of the notables are as follows: Helena’s cost of living dropped from 101% of the national living average to 94.70% -- good news for our residents and people looking to move to Helena for employment or retirement! Our food costs are still above average at 102% but down from 106% last year. Utilities remained at 87.2% which definitely helps with our affordability.
Another bright spot for Helena is that for the first time in quite a few years, there were a considerable number of homes built under $250,000. This is especially helpful to first time homebuyers and retirees.
Helena’s economic strength measured by the Policom Ranking also jumped form 49th (of 55 cities of our size across the U.S.) to 24th – putting us in the top 5%. The highest Helena has been on these rankings is #2 in 2012. Helena enjoys one of the most stable economies in Montana, much due to having state and federal government here but also influencing that are the large businesses and corporate offices located here. Our unemployment rate continues to run very low – currently 3.3% but was as low as 2.7% in 2019.
Notable larger projects coming or in the works for Helena are: First, East Helena High School at $29.5 million; second, Montana Historical Society History Museum at $35-40 million and third, Greenway bike path between East Helena and Montana City – $3.2 million (Asarco funds through Prickly Pear Land Trust). Large projects have great impact on our economy – not only from the build but residual when they are completed!
You have free articles remaining.
With the sad news about Macy’s leaving Helena, I’ve received many calls, emails, and messages from area residents who are concerned that our local retail may continue to be negatively impacted. This may not be totally true as I’ve been in conversations about a fair amount of movement happening in this sector.
There is work happening in the Hastings building which may be an indicator that the rumors of Old Navy coming to that location are more truth than rumor (Old Navy locates next to Ross in many of their locations). A good source told me that there is a contract in place on the former Shoe Carnival location (in the Skyway Mall area next to TJ Max) – which most likely would be a retail store. There is also activity in the Shopko building which could be just preparation for selling or for a new tenant. Hoping that property will remain retail of some sort!
There is growth projected in the banking community of three and perhaps four new bank locations in Helena over the next 2-3 years. (These are in addition to the Farmers State Bank under construction on the corner of Last Chance Gulch and N. Montana Avenue).
New in East Helena is the Blackjack Burger Company at 24 E. Main St. It is open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. and their phone number is 513-1035. Folks who have tried it say it has very good food! Reviews say the portions are very generous and the burgers are excellent! Check out their Facebook page under Blackjack Burger Company!
I see that Wendy’s on Prospect Avenue is doing remodel and facelift – nice to see our longtime drive-thru and eat-in locations are investing in their businesses. It always looks great to visitors new to Helena to be greeted with new and modern businesses along the entrances! In the past year or so, we’ve seen this happen for Arby’s, Taco Bell, McDonalds (both locations), Dairy Queen (both locations) and a few others. Also, most all of Town Pump’s convenience stores and casinos have seen a great deal of investment in their facilities.
Cathy Bruwell is President and CEO of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.