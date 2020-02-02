Chamber of Commerce: Helena business staying strong

I just compiled the latest and greatest data on Helena for presenting at the Economic Summit held here in Helena last Tuesday by the Bureau of Business and Economic Research from the University of Montana. A few of the notables are as follows: Helena’s cost of living dropped from 101% of the national living average to 94.70% -- good news for our residents and people looking to move to Helena for employment or retirement! Our food costs are still above average at 102% but down from 106% last year. Utilities remained at 87.2% which definitely helps with our affordability.

Another bright spot for Helena is that for the first time in quite a few years, there were a considerable number of homes built under $250,000. This is especially helpful to first time homebuyers and retirees.

Helena’s economic strength measured by the Policom Ranking also jumped form 49th (of 55 cities of our size across the U.S.) to 24th – putting us in the top 5%. The highest Helena has been on these rankings is #2 in 2012. Helena enjoys one of the most stable economies in Montana, much due to having state and federal government here but also influencing that are the large businesses and corporate offices located here. Our unemployment rate continues to run very low – currently 3.3% but was as low as 2.7% in 2019.