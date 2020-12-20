Chamber of Commerce: Giving thanks to the Helena community during a rough 2020

It is Christmas week and the Helena Chamber wishes you a wonderful holiday season. May you have quality time with family, eat too much holiday food, celebrate and let’s pray for a much better year in 2021.

Businesses continue to struggle with impacts of COVID-19, in particular – the hospitality businesses. This week as you think about stocking stuffers, last minute gifts, gifts for your staff and friends – buy them something they will love. A gift card to their favorite restaurant, bar or casino will be an appreciated gift and help our locally owned food establishments. I’m hopeful you have done most of your shopping here in Helena to support our stores and their employees.

Permits are in place to begin the large project for the new Shodair Hospital building. This building will eventually replace most of the existing building and allow Shodair to have more patients/clients in residence for treatment.

The waiting list has been as high as 50 children hoping to get the help they need. Shodair is and has always been an amazing and much needed facility for children in need – this is a wonderful expansion for them.