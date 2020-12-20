Chamber of Commerce: Giving thanks to the Helena community during a rough 2020

It is Christmas week and the Helena Chamber wishes you a wonderful holiday season. May you have quality time with family, eat too much holiday food, celebrate and let’s pray for a much better year in 2021.
Businesses continue to struggle with impacts of COVID-19, in particular – the hospitality businesses. This week as you think about stocking stuffers, last minute gifts, gifts for your staff and friends – buy them something they will love. A gift card to their favorite restaurant, bar or casino will be an appreciated gift and help our locally owned food establishments. I’m hopeful you have done most of your shopping here in Helena to support our stores and their employees.
Permits are in place to begin the large project for the new Shodair Hospital building. This building will eventually replace most of the existing building and allow Shodair to have more patients/clients in residence for treatment.
The waiting list has been as high as 50 children hoping to get the help they need. Shodair is and has always been an amazing and much needed facility for children in need – this is a wonderful expansion for them.
Slim Chickens is now open on Prospect Avenue. Stop by and check out their menu, which is much different than other fast food places. Their chicken is always fresh, marinated in buttermilk, and then breaded just for your order. Give it a try.
It is that time of year to reflect and be thankful. Here are a few of the things I am thankful for:
1. That 2020 is nearly over …wow, what a year.
2. That Helena has been such a caring and supportive community as our businesses struggled to deal with the impacts bestowed upon them by the pandemic.
3. That our frontline workers have been so incredibly brave in working throughout the pandemic, exposing themselves to many risks. This, of late, has most definitely been our health care workers but also cashiers at stores and businesses, hotel workers, waiters and waitresses, teachers and school workers, emergency professionals, firemen and women, the police, and the list could go on. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
4. Grants, PPP funds, stimulus, unemployment for those unable to work, and all the funding that buoyed business, workers and organizations. Hopefully, there will be one more round of funding coming soon.
5. The amazing support that has continued for the chamber and other nonprofit organizations in Helena by the businesses, plus their support for each other has been remarkable.
6. The wonderful work done throughout the increased demand upon the Helena Food Share and other organizations impacted such as God’s Love, The Friendship Center, YWCA, YMCA, Florence Crittenton, and many more – too many to list.
7. The incredible staff at the chamber who dug in when we lost all events and programs and brought the chamber through many challenges but always placed the needs of our businesses first (all businesses – not just our members). We pivoted, changed, adapted and fought for all things pro-business.
8. The business leaders who served (and still serve) on the chamber board and lead with extraordinary courage and concern for the health and financial well-being of all types of businesses.
I believe we are seeing the light at the end of this COVID tunnel and hope 2021 will be a year of recovery, healing and success for all. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Cathy Burwell is president/CEO of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.
