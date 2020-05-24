Chamber of Commerce: East Helena Brewery gearing up with Karmadillo's eatery inside; new bakery on Helena's west side

There is a new building going up directly east of the Last Chance Casino on Last Chance Gulch. This is an additional building for the Center for Mental Health and is being built by Diamond Construction.

With heavy lunch and dinner traffic through most all of Helena’s fast food restaurants, most of them have done very well as they adapted to no indoor dining (now open at 50-75%). Taco Bell had a setback with possibly some plumbing issues but hopes to reopen as soon as repairs are made. Their building was just built last year.

The next challenge for area restaurants could be the supply of beef for their burgers with the packing companies closed and local meat cutting businesses are slammed picking up the slack. The good in this might be that more local/Montana meat might be showing up in our eating establishments.

There is a new bakery going in on the west side at 1442 Euclid called the Sunflower Bakery. We will keep you posted as we get more info on this.

The Montana Academy of Salons is working to locate in the former Hair Hair Salon location at 440 S. Park Ave.

Suds Hut has put in (or is in the process of putting in) a drive up window at their restaurant on North Montana Avenue. This will be great for their customers pickup up their amazing chicken.