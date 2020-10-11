Chamber of Commerce: Changes Downtown and North Valley

Congratulations to Downtown Helena and the BID who have moved their offices to the former location of Sage and Oats at 330 N. Jackson St.

They have partnered with Community Crate and Kevin League Photography for the location. (This is next door to Great Divide Cyclery and Cross Currents - right above Montana Book Co. – entrance at 335 on Jackson Street.) Micky Zurcher is the executive director and can be reached at mzurcher@Helenabid.com . Call 447-1535 or check out their website at www.downtownhelena.com.

Sage and Oats are now located at 424 N. Last Chance Gulch (authentic local clothing and art). They are also available for online shopping 24/7 at www.sageandoats.com or www.sageoats.com Call 406-404-7070 for more information.

They have authentic native made items including ribbon skirts and onesie sets made by Buffalo Stone Woman of the Blackfeet nation. They carry many unique items – you really need to stop by and check them out. Unique to them, they are continuing the legacy of Saunders Jewelry (well known jewelry store from the Gulch) with a display case full of Montana sapphires, earrings, necklaces, rings and charms. Ken Saunders and Sherri Fox host the display case.