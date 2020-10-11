Chamber of Commerce: Changes Downtown and North Valley

Congratulations to Downtown Helena and the BID who have moved their offices to the former location of Sage and Oats at 330 N. Jackson St.
They have partnered with Community Crate and Kevin League Photography for the location. (This is next door to Great Divide Cyclery and Cross Currents - right above Montana Book Co. – entrance at 335 on Jackson Street.) Micky Zurcher is the executive director and can be reached at mzurcher@Helenabid.com . Call 447-1535 or check out their website at www.downtownhelena.com.
Sage and Oats are now located at 424 N. Last Chance Gulch (authentic local clothing and art). They are also available for online shopping 24/7 at www.sageandoats.com or www.sageoats.com Call 406-404-7070 for more information.
They have authentic native made items including ribbon skirts and onesie sets made by Buffalo Stone Woman of the Blackfeet nation. They carry many unique items – you really need to stop by and check them out. Unique to them, they are continuing the legacy of Saunders Jewelry (well known jewelry store from the Gulch) with a display case full of Montana sapphires, earrings, necklaces, rings and charms. Ken Saunders and Sherri Fox host the display case.
Bella Roma Market is now open in the Placer Hotel building. They are featuring many food items not found in grocery stores in the area including special meats and cheeses. They are also making pasta and will be adding a deli counter. It is owned by Davide Giuliani who also owns the Ristorante Bella Roma in the Doubletree Inn. I will include more information soon.
The former Independent Record building was purchased several months ago by a group of local investors called 317 Cruse Partnership, and they are moving forward with plans for the building. It will have updates to the exterior and the main floor will be The Ascension Brewery. The brewery hopes to be complete and open by summer.
The second floor of the building will eventually (within the year) house the offices for Mosaic Architecture. Mosaic Architecture is currently at 428 N. Last Chance Gulch and can be contacted at 449-2013. They have renamed the building The Independent. I was able to see the new look for the exterior and it will be very modern and attractive. There is even a deck planned for the roof!
The new Valley Ace Hardware Store is nearly open just north of Bob’s Valley Market at 7507 N. Montana Ave. This totally new hardware store will save many trips to town for residents of the north and northeast valley areas. They will feature Ace Hardware merchandise. Watch for a grand opening soon.
Of note – the Meadowlark Farmers' Market, featuring drive-through for the first hour, (open 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.) is still being held in the Chamber Building parking lot at 225 Cruse Ave. on Saturdays through the end of October.
