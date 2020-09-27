Chamber of Commerce: Cakes, elder care, massage, BBQ and more open for business

Their phone number is 406-595-4616 and they are open most days from 4:30-7 p.m. Call for location, but many days they are in front of Harbor Freight near the Dollar Store. Stop by and take home something amazing for dinner.

Mariposa Massage and Healing Center offers a clinical approach to massage therapy for Helena and the surrounding communities. They tailor your massage to meet your needs. They use an evidence-based approach to help with your pain management and help you achieve your health goals by providing healing touch through therapeutic massage.

Mariposa offers special prenatal or postpartum massages and non-invasive alternatives to fertility therapy. Therapeutic massage includes essential oils, heat treatment, deep tissue, and cupping therapy if desired. They also offer Quantum Biofeedback. They have won Helena’s Best for the past two years.

They are located at 1221 Echelon Place, Suite D in Helena (Century 21 Building). Check out www.mariposamassagemontana.com or give them a call at 406-465-9679. Barbara Calahan is the owner. She and her amazing team of therapists can make a difference in your health and wellness.