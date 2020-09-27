Chamber of Commerce: Cakes, elder care, massage, BBQ and more open for business

Shannon’s Custom Cakery specializes in cakes, cupcakes, cake pops and cookies – personalized just for you and your event or need. They can make any celebration better. All products are made fresh to order. They are a state registered, cottage certified business.
Give her a call at 406-431-0651 or check out www.shannonscustomcakery.com. Her email is shannonscustomcakery@gmail.com. Check out her Facebook page for photos of some of her amazing creations.
If you're searching for a qualified, professional elder care provider who will treat your family member with respect and dignity – check out Visiting Angels. They are a top quality senior home care services for your loved one.
They can help match you with the senior home care provider that meets all your needs and who will care for all your loved one’s health and well-being needs. Their senior home care providers are professionals with the training and skills you have been searching for.
Contact Visiting Angels at 1050 Helena Ave., Ste 3, 406-630-1800 or visit their website https://www.visitingangels.com/helena/home for more information on all they offer.
Rockstarr BBQ is a newer addition to the growing number of food trucks in Helena and has quickly made a name for itself for tasty barbecue including brisket, baby back ribs, pulled pork and chicken, plus pork belly burnt ends.
Their phone number is 406-595-4616 and they are open most days from 4:30-7 p.m. Call for location, but many days they are in front of Harbor Freight near the Dollar Store. Stop by and take home something amazing for dinner.
Mariposa Massage and Healing Center offers a clinical approach to massage therapy for Helena and the surrounding communities. They tailor your massage to meet your needs. They use an evidence-based approach to help with your pain management and help you achieve your health goals by providing healing touch through therapeutic massage.
Mariposa offers special prenatal or postpartum massages and non-invasive alternatives to fertility therapy. Therapeutic massage includes essential oils, heat treatment, deep tissue, and cupping therapy if desired. They also offer Quantum Biofeedback. They have won Helena’s Best for the past two years.
They are located at 1221 Echelon Place, Suite D in Helena (Century 21 Building). Check out www.mariposamassagemontana.com or give them a call at 406-465-9679. Barbara Calahan is the owner. She and her amazing team of therapists can make a difference in your health and wellness.
Travis Brazill, president for the Helena Farmer’s State Bank is excited their new building on the corner of Last Chance Gulch and North Montana Avenue is nearing completion. He anticipates they will be in the new location and open for business by Oct. 19.
In the meantime, they are open at 1040 Partridge Place #6 and can be contacted at 406-274-1844. They offer a full range of banking services and have been in Montana since 1907. I noticed a wonderful “ghost sign” feature on the new bank on the north side. This is a very unique building.
Riverwood Health Montana is a stand-alone medical clinic in Helena specializing in urgent care, occupational health and family medicine. They are located at 2910 Prospect Ave., Suite 2 (next to Vocal Credit Union) and you can reach them at 406-324-7003. They also feature telemedicine visits, which is especially convenient during this pandemic or for people unable to come to the clinic. Their website is www.riverwoodhealthmontana.com.
Cathy Burwell is president/CEO of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.