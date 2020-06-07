Chamber of Commerce: Cake studio opens; new subdivision has lots available; new retail store opens on Gulch

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I hope you all are starting to enjoy the summer and getting back to normal after the past few months of disruption.

First, a correction from my last column. Regarding the location at 1442 Euclid for the Sunflower Bakery, this has not been solidified. The location is a possibility for this business but the location owner wanted it known that until a contract is signed, the location is available to lease. My apologies for this information that was found within the city permits.

Oh Lala! Cakes is a home-based cake studio located in Helena. Owner Daniela Segoviano bakes for special occasions, treats, weddings, bridal and baby showers, birthday parties and holidays. She found her passion for baking at age 28 when she moved to New York City and discovered all the sweet treasures that city has to offer. She and Oh Lala! Cakes can be reached at 406-422-4544.

Wild Child Collective is a new retail store located at 429 N. Last Chance Gulch. They have a great selection of baby gifts and accessories, clothing for children and women, bags, art, mugs, jewelry, cards, and those special gifts you may be looking for. They are open Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The owner is Amanda Glass, and she can be contacted at 406-558-9891.