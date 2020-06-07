Chamber of Commerce: Cake studio opens; new subdivision has lots available; new retail store opens on Gulch

I hope you all are starting to enjoy the summer and getting back to normal after the past few months of disruption.
First, a correction from my last column. Regarding the location at 1442 Euclid for the Sunflower Bakery, this has not been solidified. The location is a possibility for this business but the location owner wanted it known that until a contract is signed, the location is available to lease. My apologies for this information that was found within the city permits.
Oh Lala! Cakes is a home-based cake studio located in Helena. Owner Daniela Segoviano bakes for special occasions, treats, weddings, bridal and baby showers, birthday parties and holidays. She found her passion for baking at age 28 when she moved to New York City and discovered all the sweet treasures that city has to offer. She and Oh Lala! Cakes can be reached at 406-422-4544.
Wild Child Collective is a new retail store located at 429 N. Last Chance Gulch. They have a great selection of baby gifts and accessories, clothing for children and women, bags, art, mugs, jewelry, cards, and those special gifts you may be looking for. They are open Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The owner is Amanda Glass, and she can be contacted at 406-558-9891.
Vigilante Developers LLC, located at 3251 Trerise Road in East Helena, are currently putting in a 72-lot subdivision. There are three phases and the first phase has only 20 lots still available. Prices range from $70,000-75,000. All lots have East Helena city services. Contact 406-594-0137 or visit https://www.vigilantedevelopers.com/ for more information. Contact is Jerry Kittson.
As you may know, the Taco John’s located along Prospect Avenue has closed. It will soon become a Slim Chickens. Slim Chickens brings southern hospitality to fast, casual dining with fresh hand-breaded chicken tenders, buffalo wings, chicken sandwiches and handmade dipping sauces. Slim Chickens uses the best cut of premium tenderloins for their tenders and are a favorite for customers looking for southern-style buttermilk marinade and chicken lightly breaded by hand for every order.
If you have noticed a building going up near Bob’s Valley Market, it will be a new Ace Hardware store, also owned by Steve Bartmess owner of Bob’s Valley Market. Steve saw the need to help people living in the north end of the valley to not have to drive the 10-plus miles into town for minor home repairs and supplies. Steve also plans to build a full-size new grocery store in the future.
Loren Brown, president of Ascent Bank has been nationally recognized on the IndependentBanker.org’s list of 40 emerging community bank leaders under the age of 40. Their recognition and list recognizes the ambitious go-getters, the tech-savvy innovators and the strategic executives who are poised to become the faces of the community banking industry. Congratulations to Loren on this prestigious honor.
A reminder for businesses out there -- the Chamber website has a small-business resource page specifically with all the information from local, state, and federal COVID-19 opportunities for assistance and the most recent news about the governor’s phases of opening. Check it out at www.helenachamber.com . This is updated daily.
Cathy Burwell is president/CEO of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.
