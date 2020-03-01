Chamber of Commerce: Businesses Leap of Kindness, SWISH and internship workshop

A big thanks goes out to the businesses that participated in the Chamber’s Leap of Kindness this past Friday and Saturday. It is great to see our businesses choose non-profits or local causes to donate time and items to.

The Montana Historical Society participated by giving free admittance to the history museum on Friday and Saturday as an act of kindness to the community! Hope you were able to take advantage of this! Even our small but mighty Chamber staff participated by donating items and décor for the Willis Cruse House on Leslie Avenue. When we delivered them, we had a tour of their new renovations. It is impressive what has been done through volunteer efforts and efforts of their residents.

The MHS staff is amazing and has been working through hardship when they lost some funding last year. They are hopeful to receive funding soon. They are a great organization to offer your help or send a check to if you are so inclined. We had quite a few great local organizations sign up – check out the list on our website at www.helenachamber.com under Leap of Kindness – it is never to late to help them!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}