Chamber of Commerce: Businesses Leap of Kindness, SWISH and internship workshop

A big thanks goes out to the businesses that participated in the Chamber’s Leap of Kindness this past Friday and Saturday. It is great to see our businesses choose non-profits or local causes to donate time and items to.
The Montana Historical Society participated by giving free admittance to the history museum on Friday and Saturday as an act of kindness to the community! Hope you were able to take advantage of this! Even our small but mighty Chamber staff participated by donating items and décor for the Willis Cruse House on Leslie Avenue. When we delivered them, we had a tour of their new renovations. It is impressive what has been done through volunteer efforts and efforts of their residents.
The MHS staff is amazing and has been working through hardship when they lost some funding last year. They are hopeful to receive funding soon. They are a great organization to offer your help or send a check to if you are so inclined. We had quite a few great local organizations sign up – check out the list on our website at www.helenachamber.com under Leap of Kindness – it is never to late to help them!
You have free articles remaining.
Gear up for the annual SWISH Basketball Tournament coming to Helena this next weekend – March 7-8! It is one of our biggest tournaments with 130 teams competing in 13 gyms in Helena, East Helena, Montana City and even out at Jim Darcy Elementary! The hotels and restaurants will be very busy, as will retail stores. Huge thanks to our co-chairs David Jensen and Mike Meredith who work with Mike Mergenthaler to bracket all 130 teams with a four-game guarantee, plus Dennis McSweeney who recruits and places referees for nearly 300 games! It is a great effort with a $750,000 to $1 million impact to Helena over the two days of the tournament! Once again, McDonald’s of Helena has stepped up as our major sponsor of the event with $2,500. Their sponsorship is greatly appreciated. If you’d like to volunteer for this fun tournament – call the Chamber at 442-4120. We always need scorekeepers, gate personnel and more.
Rumors are that the Black Bear Diner (located in the area near Home Depot in Great Falls) is looking to add a new location in Helena. There isn’t info on their website yet. Black Bear is headquartered in Arkansas. We’ll be watching for confirmation on that.
If your business is considering apprenticeships or internships, the Helena WINS Program along with Reach Higher Montana, Carroll College, American Jobs for America’ Youth MT, and University of Montana are presenting “The Total Internship Management Workshop” on April 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Attendees of this when held last year said it was the best workshop with a great deal of usable information and templates that ensure a successful intern program for your business. Register at www.internbridge.com/montana. HRCI and SHRM PDC can earn six credits for attending. It will also be held in Missoula on the April 9.
Cathy Burwell is president and CEO of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.