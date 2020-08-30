Chamber of Commerce: Businesses change locations; new salon opens; 2 new eateries open; candy and more

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The store 360 Office Solutions has moved from their Last Chance Gulch location to 2019 Cromwell Dixon Lane in the Skyway Mall. This was the former Vann’s Appliance store location.

They invite you to stop by and check out their new store. The store offers a full line of office supplies, furniture, and much more. Call them at 406-449-3012. They deliver around Helena daily and most of their products can be delivered within a day. They also carry Keurig coffee machines and a huge selection of the k-cups for your office.

Pure Hair Spa moved to 1221 Echelon Place Suite B (with Century 21 Realty) from their location downtown. They have eight stylists to keep you looking your best. They are a full service salon. You can contact them at 406-443-8588.

In Pure Hair Spa’s former location at 325 N. Last Chance Gulch is a new hair salon called Emerald Salon. They have five specialists with latest techniques for cuts, color and much more. They also have full nail services and are kid-friendly for cuts. You can contact them at 406-502-1999

Downtown Helena has a new place to eat and enjoy a selection of food that will satisfy the “foodie” in you. The eatery 612ChefWorks, Last Chance Market and Catering has opened at 32 W. 6th Ave., in the former LaPa Grill location, just west of the Montana Club.