Chamber of Commerce: Businesses change locations; new salon opens; 2 new eateries open; candy and more

The store 360 Office Solutions has moved from their Last Chance Gulch location to 2019 Cromwell Dixon Lane in the Skyway Mall. This was the former Vann’s Appliance store location.
They invite you to stop by and check out their new store. The store offers a full line of office supplies, furniture, and much more. Call them at 406-449-3012. They deliver around Helena daily and most of their products can be delivered within a day. They also carry Keurig coffee machines and a huge selection of the k-cups for your office.
Pure Hair Spa moved to 1221 Echelon Place Suite B (with Century 21 Realty) from their location downtown. They have eight stylists to keep you looking your best. They are a full service salon. You can contact them at 406-443-8588.
In Pure Hair Spa’s former location at 325 N. Last Chance Gulch is a new hair salon called Emerald Salon. They have five specialists with latest techniques for cuts, color and much more. They also have full nail services and are kid-friendly for cuts. You can contact them at 406-502-1999
Downtown Helena has a new place to eat and enjoy a selection of food that will satisfy the “foodie” in you. The eatery 612ChefWorks, Last Chance Market and Catering has opened at 32 W. 6th Ave., in the former LaPa Grill location, just west of the Montana Club.
This unique business works to make simple food special and the menu will change constantly. They have Paninis, a cold case with a variety of sandwiches and salads that will vary per day. The lunches currently are on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. On Friday they will serve dinner from 4 p.m. on. The dinners will also vary from week to week in offerings.
Chef Dave Fisher has a wealth of experience and training and is excited for all they will be offering. The Last Chance Market will feature locally grown vegetables and meats, plus food items that are unusual and not locally found in grocery stores. It will be ethnically categorized. They also have a great list of options for catering large or small gatherings or meetings.
New in the Sunset Casino location at 908 Euclid Ave. is a Mexican restaurant called Jalisco Mexican Grill. They are featuring your favorite Mexican dishes and some of their own special recipes. Fish and shrimp tacos are some of their specialties and local favorites.
They have special margaritas and Jarritos (Mexican sodas) available to go with your meal. They are doing dine-in or take out. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. You can call 406-502-1118 or order take out at https://order.tbdine.com/jalisco-mexican?src=3.
Candy Shack is now open next to Moose Junction, which is just west of Bob’s Valley Market off Lincoln Road. The address is 7534 Roughsawn Drive Suite E. Stop by to pick up candy, nuts, popcorn, toys, balloons, face coverings and gifts.
They have several vendor spots filled with great items from local artists and crafters. You can stop by or contact them at thecandyshack1@yahoo.com.
The large project that is starting their build next to Super 1 Grocery is a 96 unit housing development owned by Cal Kunkel of Billings and will be called the Queens Anne LLC Development. These are all single level units with garages. Contact HHPM Property at (406) 996-1177 for more information. The development is being built by Parriman Construction.
Check out the Business Briefs for the Helena Chamber’s newest upcoming program – Leadership 2.0 – Effective Leadership in Challenging Times. We have an amazing lineup of nationally renowned speaker/trainers for four months of live virtual events that will give great value. With travel limited and businesses not attending conferences, this is the perfect opportunity to take in some top-notch training for you and your staff.
Sessions can be purchased separately or as a package – if you miss one, you can access the recording later. For full information, check out www.helenachamber.com.
Cathy Burwell is president/CEO of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.
