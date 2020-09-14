Chamber of Commerce: Business, housing on the rise in Helena

The north development has over 90 lots and the south development has around 300 lots. As reported earlier – there will be 85 new housing units (Queen Ann development) built just north of Super 1 Foods. The Helena Realtors are seeing a real boom in home sales and currently have great need of new listings. It certainly has become a seller’s market.

On a similar note, requests for vacation and relocation packets are up considerably over the past five months at the Helena Chamber whereas in recent years, more inquiries and information have been through our website and received electronically. We are currently averaging around 800-1,200 requests per month for packets to be sent. This keeps staff busy fulfilling the requests, which on normal years was done utilizing volunteers.

The large building going up just south of Morrison Maierle Inc. (off McHugh Lane) is a large addition to the Legacy Assisted Living located near there. Just next door to that project will be some 4-plexes to be built by the Nissler brothers.

As you may have seen in Friday’s Independent Record, Benefis Health System from Great Falls has purchased a 2-acre lot on the former Capital Hill Mall site. They plan to build a primary care and specialty care clinic with future plans to expand for outpatient surgery.