Chamber of Commerce: Business, housing on the rise in Helena

Saigon Alley, a popular local food truck, has now found a great new location as a full restaurant. They are now at 139 Reeder’s Alley – the former location for Karmadillo’s (now in East Helena with Missouri River Brewery).
Saigon Alley features seasonal cuisine from Southeast Asia with their menu changing with the change of the season. Check them out at https://www.saigonalleyhelena.com . Their new hours are 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays. Congratulations on their new bricks and mortar location.
Subdivisions all over the Helena area are busy with new homes going up like crazy. Mountain View Meadows (near the BCBS of MT headquarters) is nearing the 300-home mark for new builds. Notables at Mountain View Meadows over the summer are three projects: The Books and Letters Main postal delivery location, the Antelope Tract Signage & Relaxation Area, and the Runkle Parkway median project that included 35 new trees and 2,500 daylilies. This development has become very popular for beautiful neighborhoods, views, parks, and “fun and fitness trail.” Plus, the development has a great degree of walkability.
The Hamlin development off Canyon Ferry Road has 45-50 new homes under construction or complete. The two large developments on the north and south sides of the new East Helena High School are selling lots and homes are starting their builds.
The north development has over 90 lots and the south development has around 300 lots. As reported earlier – there will be 85 new housing units (Queen Ann development) built just north of Super 1 Foods. The Helena Realtors are seeing a real boom in home sales and currently have great need of new listings. It certainly has become a seller’s market.
On a similar note, requests for vacation and relocation packets are up considerably over the past five months at the Helena Chamber whereas in recent years, more inquiries and information have been through our website and received electronically. We are currently averaging around 800-1,200 requests per month for packets to be sent. This keeps staff busy fulfilling the requests, which on normal years was done utilizing volunteers.
The large building going up just south of Morrison Maierle Inc. (off McHugh Lane) is a large addition to the Legacy Assisted Living located near there. Just next door to that project will be some 4-plexes to be built by the Nissler brothers.
As you may have seen in Friday’s Independent Record, Benefis Health System from Great Falls has purchased a 2-acre lot on the former Capital Hill Mall site. They plan to build a primary care and specialty care clinic with future plans to expand for outpatient surgery.
Good news for the Hastings building – they are currently fitting out dividers to allow for an Old Navy store plus a Spectrum store.
Plans are also still in the works for Shoe Show to move into the former Shoe Carnival location next to T.J. Maxx. Nice to see some expansion of our retail options. Currently no progress in securing new owners or tenants for the Macy’s nor Shopko buildings – would love to see those occupied.
The Lewis and Clark Library renovation is nearing completion with a projected mid-late October reopening.
St. Peters Health has a couple of new projects in the works with an outreach clinic going on Ptarmigan and a wound care clinic at the hospital/clinic campus.
Interesting that there has been a large number of solar projects being installed in residential locations in Helena – I believe the city has a loan program to assist homeowners with this. In addition to that, the city has also had a very large number of re-roofing projects (365 since Jan. 1).
We are still waiting to see work begin on the old Taco John’s location on Prospect Avenue that will transform it into a Slim Chicken’s food outlet.
Cathy Burwell is president/CEO of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.
