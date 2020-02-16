Chamber of Commerce: Business changes, SWISH and Leap of Kindness

Eagle Tire Oil and Lube Express, located at 1514 N. Montana Ave., has been sold to Matt Nissler of Butte. Matt plans to keep the same great service and services offered! You can contact them at 443-7321 or just stop by at the address above. If your tires are needing replaced, give them a call to get some prices.

We’ve been waiting to see what was going into the former Danzer Paint building on Last Chance Gulch across the street from The Bagel Company. Dowling Studio Architects, owned by Mike and Shari Dowling, has purchased the building and will begin work to remodel the inside for their new offices. Mike said after the inside work is done, they will continue with an exterior update, façade and outside space use. They are excited for the new location and look forward to making their mark on this corridor to Downtown. They are a full-service architectural firm and are currently located at 55 W. 14th St. #103 in the Great Northern Town Center and can be reached at 457-5470.

A local eatery has plans for reopening the Hardware Café in Montana City. Great news for residents in that area and for local fans who loved breakfasts there! They are not ready to announce yet but look for that in coming weeks.

