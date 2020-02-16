Chamber of Commerce: Business changes, SWISH and Leap of Kindness

Eagle Tire Oil and Lube Express, located at 1514 N. Montana Ave., has been sold to Matt Nissler of Butte. Matt plans to keep the same great service and services offered! You can contact them at 443-7321 or just stop by at the address above. If your tires are needing replaced, give them a call to get some prices.
We’ve been waiting to see what was going into the former Danzer Paint building on Last Chance Gulch across the street from The Bagel Company. Dowling Studio Architects, owned by Mike and Shari Dowling, has purchased the building and will begin work to remodel the inside for their new offices. Mike said after the inside work is done, they will continue with an exterior update, façade and outside space use. They are excited for the new location and look forward to making their mark on this corridor to Downtown. They are a full-service architectural firm and are currently located at 55 W. 14th St. #103 in the Great Northern Town Center and can be reached at 457-5470.
A local eatery has plans for reopening the Hardware Café in Montana City. Great news for residents in that area and for local fans who loved breakfasts there! They are not ready to announce yet but look for that in coming weeks.
SWISH
If you are in the hospitality/service business – hotels, restaurants, etc. – gear up for the influx of many visitors on the weekend of March 7-8 for the Chamber’s Annual SWISH Basketball Tournament. An estimated 120-130 teams will be competing which equates to approximately 4,500-5,000 people circulating and many staying in the Capital City while the teams ages 3rd grade – 8th grade (Boys and Girls) compete at Montana’s oldest continuously running youth basketball tournament. Members of the Chamber are encouraged to bring coupons and discount cards to the Chamber by March 5 if they would like them placed in the gyms. We are using nearly every gym in the Helena-East Helena-Montana City areas to accommodate such a large tournament. It is exciting to get to use the three brand new gyms in addition to the others. Mike Mergenthaler is in charge of the event and as you might expect, he always needs volunteers to work the score clocks and work the gates. Call 442-4120 if you’d like to help or want more information. Entries for teams close on Feb. 26.
Leap of Kindness
The Helena Area Chamber of Commerce will be promoting participation for the first time in the Commerce’s Leap of Kindness Day with local organizations in order to encourage businesses and citizens alike to perform acts of kindness for others throughout the community. We hope you will participate!
This initiative is intended to use the extra day provided by the leap year to do good for others (since the 29th is a Saturday, we have set it for the 28 & 29th).
We are also hoping that local businesses, organizations and citizens will find creative ways to do something kind for first responders, public safety agencies, teachers, veterans and military, direct care workers for those with disabilities, nursing home residents and employees, children in local hospitals, crossing guards and so many others who make our lives here that much better. Even buying the person behind you their morning coffee can make someone’s day!
Nonprofits, businesses and individuals that decide to participate are asked to post their Leap of Kindness Day pictures to the Helena Chamber’s Facebook page (and their own pages) and use the hashtag #HelenaLeaps so that the Chamber can track and share all of these acts of kindness. The two best photos/leaps of kindness from the day will receive a donut delivery to their office by Chamber Staff the following week. For more information, call the Chamber at 442-4120.
Cathy Bruwell is President and CEO of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.