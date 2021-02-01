Chamber of Commerce: Awards to honor local businesses

Work continues on the business portion of the new Farmers State Bank at the corner of Last Chance Gulch and North Montana Avenue.
Headwaters Craft House is building out their space and plans call for both indoor seating and a heated patio. It will be family friendly as they will be offering 40 taps of microbrews, wine, ciders, seltzers and non-alcoholic beverages. 1889 Coffee is also building their second location in the new building and will feature the same great drinks and food as their Prospect Avenue location. I will keep you posted on the openings for these two businesses. Projecting a March opening.
Placer Motors is going to construct a new showroom building on the south side of Euclid Avenue – just east of their current showroom. When the new, 2-story building is complete, they will remove the old building. You might recall that Placer built a new shop on the north side of Euclid a few years ago. This will update their entire properties. Congrats to owner Erik Anderson as he continues to improve his facilities.
Permits are in to the city for demo to begin on the inside of the IHOP building which will be remodeled for the new Benefis clinic that will replace it.
406 Recycling and 406 Compost gives you more options to recycle and has special options for recycling electronics. You can contact them at 406-449-6008. Owner is Matt Elsaessor and they can also be contacted at contact@406recycling.com. They are at 11 Microwave Hill Road, Montana City. Check out their Facebook page for recycling events.
Permits are also in place for work on The Independent building (old IR building) along Cruse Avenue. They will first build the brewery that will occupy the first floor (and eventually have a rooftop balcony). Offices will eventually be built on the second floor.
New to Helena is Endurance Chiropractic at 1040 Partridge Place #6 (where Farmer’s State Bank was formerly located). Dr. Daniel Bridge is the owner/practioner and is excited to serve the people of the Helena area. You can contact his office at info@endurancechiropractic.com or 406-422-4433. They are restoring life through patient-centric care. In addition to a full line of chiropractic care, they offer K-laser – a state of the art, Class IV laser therapy that will give great relief to chronic pain, degenerative disease or severe injuries.
The Nisslers are building three-fourplexes along Fee Street near Super 8 Motel in the empty lots along that street.
Work continues on the old Hastings building with Spectrum Mobile going into the north side of the space and Old Navy going into the larger south side. They are ready for the tenant finishing. Nice to gain some retail stores, however, we are losing the Christopher Banks store in the Skyway Mall. They are moving to an online store model.
With COVID-19 restrictions, the Helena Chamber will not be able to hold its Annual Awards Luncheon this year.
However, we have worked with SOVRN to put together a professional live virtual event for this coming Thursday, Feb. 4 where 2020 Board Chair Sara Medley and Cathy Burwell will host the show live (on Facebook Live and YouTube Live) starting at 11:30 a.m. If you go to the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page, you will be able to watch as we announce our 2020 Business Awards. These awards recognize amazing, successful businesses that also support the community.
We will be giving out our Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Business Person of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Hospitality Hero, and this year, Medley will be giving out a very special recognition award – you won’t want to miss it!
We would encourage you to have a watch party with your staff………….and then buy them lunch from a local restaurant to keep support going for our hard-hit eating establishments.