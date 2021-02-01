Chamber of Commerce: Awards to honor local businesses

Work continues on the business portion of the new Farmers State Bank at the corner of Last Chance Gulch and North Montana Avenue.

Headwaters Craft House is building out their space and plans call for both indoor seating and a heated patio. It will be family friendly as they will be offering 40 taps of microbrews, wine, ciders, seltzers and non-alcoholic beverages. 1889 Coffee is also building their second location in the new building and will feature the same great drinks and food as their Prospect Avenue location. I will keep you posted on the openings for these two businesses. Projecting a March opening.

Placer Motors is going to construct a new showroom building on the south side of Euclid Avenue – just east of their current showroom. When the new, 2-story building is complete, they will remove the old building. You might recall that Placer built a new shop on the north side of Euclid a few years ago. This will update their entire properties. Congrats to owner Erik Anderson as he continues to improve his facilities.

Permits are in to the city for demo to begin on the inside of the IHOP building which will be remodeled for the new Benefis clinic that will replace it.