Chamber of Commerce: Airport traffic up; CPA firm honored;

Great news from the Helena Airport. Passenger traffic at the Helena Regional Airport has started a gradual recovery now that the country is opening back up. The airport is fortunate to still be served by three major airlines including Alaska, Delta and United.
The expansion of the airport terminal building is nearing completion ahead of schedule. The lower number of passengers in April and May allowed the terminal project to move forward at a faster pace, so the project is ready to accommodate rebounding passenger traffic. The professional work on this was done by CWG Architects, Morrison Maierle Inc., and Dick Anderson Construction.
Cleanliness of the airport terminal is a top priority to ensure the health and safety of the public.
Aggressive cleaning and sanitizing of all areas of the building, including the airplanes is occurring. The new restrooms are completely touchless as well, which reduces touch points and provides a cleaner environment.
The Smokejumper Restaurant has opened the new secure-side food court in the expanded gate areas, to provide travelers with food and beverage service.
Ground transportation is also available as the rental car agencies and Helena Town Car are in operation. The airport is open for business and welcomes passengers back to the airport. The airport is doing over $25 million in projects this year, which has a huge impact on the Helena economy.
Here are some stats recently received from Northwestern Energy.
An interesting statistic that Northwestern Energy follows internally is regarding new electric and natural gas services in various regions across Montana. In the Helena area as of May 31 YTD, NWE is up 73% over 2019 in electric service installed, and 69% over 2019 in natural gas services installed. Last year, they installed 103 electric and 53 natural gas services through May 31, and in 2020 179 electric and 90 natural gas through May 31.
These figures do not include the great new subdivisions East Helena is preparing, or the planned subdivision in Townsend.
NorthWestern has been working with the city of East Helena to plan for installing electric and natural gas services in the new subdivisions, and met with the city and developers to finalize the street lighting plans in the new subdivisions.
In Townsend, NWE has converted the majority of street lights to LED, and are waiting for additional materials to complete the effort. NWE noted that the lights on Broadway Street in Townsend, which a few years back they were able to work with MBAC and the city of Townsend to obtain decorative lights for their beautification improvements, and last month they retrofitted them with new LED lights and have received numerous compliments regarding their quality light they put out.
Kudos to Anderson ZurMuehlen & Co., P.C., a Montana-based certified public accounting, business advisory, and technology services firm, was recently named as a 2020 Best Firm for Technology by “Accounting Today.” “Accounting Today,” an industry trade magazine, based out of New York City, announced the recognition of 12 accounting firms listed as the Best for Technology.
Firms were selected based on the policies and technologies in place, their philosophies, and strategies surrounding technology in their practice, and on their history in leveraging and implementing technology for their own and their clients’ benefit.
Anderson ZurMuehlen employs more than 200 accountants, consultants, and technology staff. AZ was founded in 1957 in Helena, Montana, and has since expanded its footprint into Butte, Great Falls, Havre, Missoula, Billings, and Bozeman.
The firm’s information technology consulting division, AZ Technology Services, launched nearly five years ago. In September, AZ made the strategic decision to expand its technology services offerings with the acquisition of Information Technology Core, formerly headquartered in Helena. This acquisition expanded the firm’s footprint in Missoula, Salt Lake City, and Idaho.
Cathy Burwell is president/CEO of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.
