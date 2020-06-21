Chamber of Commerce: Airport traffic up; CPA firm honored;

Here are some stats recently received from Northwestern Energy.

An interesting statistic that Northwestern Energy follows internally is regarding new electric and natural gas services in various regions across Montana. In the Helena area as of May 31 YTD, NWE is up 73% over 2019 in electric service installed, and 69% over 2019 in natural gas services installed. Last year, they installed 103 electric and 53 natural gas services through May 31, and in 2020 179 electric and 90 natural gas through May 31.

These figures do not include the great new subdivisions East Helena is preparing, or the planned subdivision in Townsend.

NorthWestern has been working with the city of East Helena to plan for installing electric and natural gas services in the new subdivisions, and met with the city and developers to finalize the street lighting plans in the new subdivisions.