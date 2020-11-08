Chamber of Commerce: A few new businesses and other changes around Helena

The Dealership Alternative (TDA) has moved to a new location at 1530 Cedar St. (right on the corner of Cedar and N. Harris St. across from U-Haul and on your way to the post office!) Owner John Elliott is excited for the move to better serve area residents. TDA is a different concept in purchasing vehicles – they do all the work of finding the vehicle you want, at the price you can afford, and with the added features that you are looking for. Give John and his helpful team a call at 442-6445 or stop by their office and they will put you in the best car, truck, van, or SUV that your money can buy.

St. Peter's Health is building an ambulance facility near Ptarmigan Lane (next door to their new rehabilitation center) to better serve the north side of the valley.

The new Slim Chickens restaurant (in the former Taco John's at 1450 Prospect Ave.) is nearly complete and plans to open soon. They are in the process of hiring staff and preparing to have a grand opening in the next few weeks. This will be the first Montana franchise for Slim Chickens based out of Fayetteville, Arkansas. They feature southern hospitality with fast, casual dining – with fresh hand-breaded chicken tenders, Buffalo wings, and handmade dipping sauces. There are approximately 75 locations for Slim Chickens.