Chamber of Commerce: A few new businesses and other changes around Helena

The Dealership Alternative (TDA) has moved to a new location at 1530 Cedar St. (right on the corner of Cedar and N. Harris St. across from U-Haul and on your way to the post office!) Owner John Elliott is excited for the move to better serve area residents. TDA is a different concept in purchasing vehicles – they do all the work of finding the vehicle you want, at the price you can afford, and with the added features that you are looking for. Give John and his helpful team a call at 442-6445 or stop by their office and they will put you in the best car, truck, van, or SUV that your money can buy.
St. Peter's Health is building an ambulance facility near Ptarmigan Lane (next door to their new rehabilitation center) to better serve the north side of the valley.
The new Slim Chickens restaurant (in the former Taco John's at 1450 Prospect Ave.) is nearly complete and plans to open soon. They are in the process of hiring staff and preparing to have a grand opening in the next few weeks. This will be the first Montana franchise for Slim Chickens based out of Fayetteville, Arkansas. They feature southern hospitality with fast, casual dining – with fresh hand-breaded chicken tenders, Buffalo wings, and handmade dipping sauces. There are approximately 75 locations for Slim Chickens.
You may have seen a new building foundation going in along Sanders Street (between Cedar and Custer). That will be the new home for The Floral Cottage. Look for that building to go up along that very busy and accessible street over the next couple of months. They hope to be in the new building in January of 2021. In the meantime, they are still at 1900 N Last Chance Gulch and you can call 406-442-7969 for all your floral needs. The Floral Cottage is locally owned by Pam Lee. With COVID-19 you can order online at www.thefloralcottage.net and they offer no contact delivery to keep their customers safe in these challenging times. This might be a great time to send flowers to friends or family who have been confined to their homes due to health concerns – it will brighten their day!
The Chamber just held a ribbon cutting event to celebrate the new Mariposa Massage located in the Century 21 Building at 1221 Echelon Place, Suite D. If you are looking for an upscale and inviting place to get a massage, ionic foot bath, pre-natal/pregnancy massage – this is for you! It is beautifully appointed and the staff are super friendly. Their customers recommend them for the most professional massage experience whether for medical reasons to manage function and pain or just to pamper yourself. Give them a call to set up an appointment at (406) 465-9679 – or online at www.mariposamassagemontana.com.
We have a new nail salon at 1005 Partridge Place, Suite 2 - across from Fuel Fitness and the new Fritzie’s Casino. It is called Sassy Nails & Spa and they offer all nail services and pedicures. Call 406-430-2500 for an appointment or book online at www.sassynails.com This is a beautiful salon with talented technicians and they have a special filtration unit that circulates the air every 20 minutes. They are working hard to practice safe COVID precautions.
New to East Helena, is OrthoRehab Physical Therapy located at 119 West Main Street. They have locations in 10 other Montana Cities. You can contact them at 406-634-3550. Dakota Amy is in charge of the East Helena location. You can check them out at http://orthorehab.com or email Dakota at damy@orthorehab.com. They can help you enhance sports performance, recover from an injury or surgery, or help improve your daily quality of life. Since 1986, OrthoRehab’s therapists have worked with compassion and the highest quality of care.
If you haven’t yet stopped by the new Fritzies Casino at 1151 Partridge Place – you should check it out! It is brand new, clean, safe and has a wonderful atmosphere. They are following all COVID-19 restrictions and still offering a fun place to have a beverage, relax and enjoy the spacious casino. They also have a very well-stocked liquor store onsite. It is owned by Chris Sandrock who also has the Sunset Casino on Euclid Avenue. Their website is www.fritziescasino.com or stop by – they are open 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. every day.
Cathy Burwell is president/CEO of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.
