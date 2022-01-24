Challenges mount as refugees settle into unfamiliar environment

Afghan refugees in Helena | Part two Through its newly formed Helena Afghan Refugee Resettlement Team, local nonprofit Hands On Global plans to bring about 15 refugees to the Helena area over the coming months. This three-part series will document the experience these refugees will face as they arrive, settle in and move forward as long-term members of the community.

In his home country, one of the Afghan refugees who recently resettled in Helena was a government official with an important job.

“Now he’s very low on the totem pole,” said Valerie Hellermann, executive director of Hands On Global in Helena, which is co-sponsoring the local Afghan refugee resettlement program. “He feels like there is nothing for him. When looking for jobs for him, we’re talking about pretty menial jobs to start.”

The man will need to obtain a professional license before he can land a good-paying job here. While that is not out of reach, it will take time.

“I’ve spent a bunch of time with him and had him to my home, and he’s a very intelligent and well-educated person,” Hellermann said.

Although he has a tough road ahead, his future in Afghanistan was much bleaker.

“I know the person who is here was high on the hit list of the Taliban,” Hellermann said, adding that two of his colleagues were recently murdered. “He had to get out very quickly and had to leave his family behind.”

And he is in much better shape than the refugees who are starting their new life from scratch.

“They’re always waiting to start their lives,” Hellermann said. “They can’t complete schools or universities because the university gets blown up or they get shot on their way to school. They’re waiting to start their lives, and here’s their opportunity.”

Several local employers including Carroll College, The Bagel Co. and Real Food Market & Deli have already indicated that they are willing to provide employment opportunities for the Afghan refugees arriving in Helena. These may not be high-paying jobs, Hellermann said, “but they’ll be able to get their English in good shape and meet the community.”

Through its newly formed Helena Afghan Refugee Resettlement Team (HARRT), Hands On Global plans to bring a total of about 15 refugees to Helena in the coming weeks and months.

Several of the refugees are children who will need to enroll in the public school system.

According to the nonprofit Aschiana Foundation, which invests in the education and well-being of vulnerable children in Afghanistan, about 60% of school-age boys and less than 30% of girls attend school in Afghanistan.

“Some of the girls haven’t gone to school all the time, or they started later,” said Elinor Edmunds Miller of East Helena, who has traveled to Afghanistan eight times since 2003 as a volunteer for the Aschiana Foundation.

Even if children in Afghanistan did attend school at one time, Miller said, “they probably aren’t going to school now because it’s not safe.”

Hellermann said it will be challenging for the refugees to find halal food, which is prepared in a way that complies with the Islamic faith. Miller said she has Afghan friends in the area who will not eat pork but do enjoy beef, lamb and chicken, and she is hopeful that an entrepreneur will step up to serve the dietary needs of Montana’s growing Afghan population.

“We would love it if they had an Afghan food truck or Afghan restaurant so we could enjoy their food as well,” she said. “There’s possibilities of a really great cultural exchange.”

Although there are no mosques in Helena, Miller said Afghans are used to self-directed prayer in their own homes. HARRT has prayer rugs available and will let the refugees practice their faith in the organization's downtown office, which Dr. Mark Ibsen is providing to the organization for four months rent-free.

HARRT is also helping the refugees connect with immigration and legal services, with assistance from a local immigration attorney who has offered to work pro bono.

Although Helena may not share much in common with war-torn Afghanistan, Miller said there is a resemblance between the two.

“We’re ringed with mountains, and Kabul is ringed with mountains. It’s a dry climate, and we have a dry climate,” she said. “So there’s a lot of similarities that can make it feel kind of like home.”

