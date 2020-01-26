The Great Falls-based Center for Mental Health is soliciting bids for the construction of a new group home in Helena.
According to CEO Sydney Blair, the new home will serve adults who meet the definition of a chronic disabling mental illness.
"We've envisioned it as a long-term facility for adults in need of care and rehabilitation," Blair said.
The new home will add 12 beds to the Center for Mental Health's current 14-bed capacity, according to Chief Financial Officer Rich Moog.
Two dilapidated buildings on 16th Street will be demolished to make way for the new construction.
The total cost of the project is $1.5 million, with $450,000 of that funded by a Community Development Block Grant the organization received in 2017 and the rest funded by the Center for Mental Health directly.
Blair hopes this illustrates the organization's willingness to invest in the Helena community.
"We are always evaluating those who need additional structure and support," Blair said. "Currently, we have two facilities in Helena. We hope to open this one to serve these individuals and to promote dignity and respect."
Moog said the new facility is set to open with 24-hour staffing. However, he said that could change in the future, depending on the needs of the community.
Based on staffing levels at its other locations, the Center for Mental Health is estimating the new facility will need an equivalent of 7.25 full-time staff positions, but that could also change.
"When you have the kind of occupancy we have in Helena it highlights the need for more resources," Moog said. "This is a commitment to the fact that we see a need and we are investing back in the area."
In terms of design, Moog said the organization is aiming for a more residential look and feel to the group home.
Currently, the project is on track to begin construction in March and be completed in September. The organization hopes to have patients in the facility by fall 2020.
