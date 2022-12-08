Celtic Cowboy Christmas to hang up spurs

Celtic Cowboy Christmas is hanging up its spurs.

“It’s the last roundup,” said Jim Schulz, singer and songwriter and chief wrangler of this music extravaganza.

“It’s the final performance. We started 25 years ago and galloped along, and occasionally limped along.”

They’re treating Helena audiences to three farewell nights of holiday cheer 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 16, at The Myrna Loy.

“We thought it was a great time to put on three great shows for our favorite audience,” said Schulz. “The Helena audiences at The Myrna Loy have always been our most loyal fans. We have a ball playing for them.”

For a special treat, the Celtic Cowboy gang will be sharing their new holiday CD of Celtic Cowboy Christmas favorites recorded at The Myrna Loy over the past 20 plus years.

Heading up the festivities, as always is the beloved Dublin Gulch Irish band from Butte and musical duo Willson & McKee from La Veta, Colorado.

Dublin Gulch will bring their usual rousing Irish spirit to the evening with Tom Powers on vocals and bodhran; Mick Cavanaugh on banjo guitar, mandolin and tin whistle; John Joyner on fiddle and banjo; and Helenans Emerson Vorel on vocals and Schulz on guitar, bouzouki, mandolin, banjo and vocals.

Special guests include Sean Logan, playing the Uilleann pipes, Luke Michelson on bass, acclaimed cowboy poet Randy Rieman, singer Jane Horton, the Amazing Wood Trio plus “a few random astonishments.”

One song Schulz loves to perform with much gusto is the “The Crazy Cowboy 12 Days of Christmas,” which requires enthusiastic audience participation with various jangly noisemakers.

Tom Powers, Dublin Gulch founding member and lead vocalist, said that what always stands out over the years is “the interaction between us and the audience ... is just so much fun.”

Some of the audience-and-band-favorite songs are “A’ Soalin,’ “which we stole from Peter, Paul and Mary,” said Powers, “and changed their arrangement a little bit. It’s just a delightful, delightful song.”

It will be back, accompanied by the very delicious “soul cakes” served in The Myrna Loy lobby that are baked by the Helena High School culinary arts program.

Dublin Gulch plans to sing a favorite – “Christmas in Carrick.” “It’s a fun, nice, upbeat song… It’s a great Christmas spirit song.”

Also, expect to hear some Christmas standards. “We will incorporate some very familiar songs, or portions of some very familiar songs in one of the numbers,” added Powers, “songs that virtually everyone knows.”

The spirit they aim to create, “first and foremost is fun,” said Powers. “We are having lots of fun.”

It’s been an honor to play at The Myrna Loy all these years, he said, adding that The Myrna’s audiences hold musicians to a high standard. “The crowd is very discerning and discriminating.

“I would like to point out that the work of the technical crew at The Myrna Loy is nonpareil. Their lighting is wonderful. Their sound is wonderful. Their technicians are wonderful… What a tremendous little space.”

Ken Willson & Kim McKee have been part of the musical gala for about 20 years.

Known for their beautiful harmonies and joyous spirit, they bring a wealth of musical talent to the stage and what Schulz calls “a music store of instruments.” Willson plays electric and acoustic guitar and banjo, and singer/songwriter McKee will be playing mountain dulcimer, hammer dulcimer, Celtic harp, harmonium, accordion and a trash can lid.

They started playing for Celtic Cowboy Christmas when the couple lived in Polson, and it’s a habit they kept even after they moved to Colorado.

McKee recalls some wild road trips, back in the day when Celtic Cowboy Christmas toured.

The show originated in Helena, and over the years it hit the road to Polson, Bigfork, Hamilton, Great Falls and Butte.

They would haul holiday decorations – downed aspen and alder trees decorated in lights – along with evergreen boughs and garlands for the stage, plus frozen “ice bundt cake” candles for the outside walkways.

Then, of course, there were also all their instruments to pack around.

“It’s so heartfelt,” McKee said of the show’s spirit. “There’s funny stuff, and cowboy stuff and Celtic stuff. It’s just a heartfelt community event – it’s just music from the heart.

“I want them to feel the heart and soul of the music,” she said. “We forget the soul is involved in every level of music. So, if we can reach out and touch the soul of another … that’s the joy right there.”

One song she’s looking forward to sharing is one she composed, “Five Round Moons,” based on a story of the Cherokee winter season.

They’re also planning to play an Appalachian fiddle tune, “The Old Yeller’ Dog Went Running Through the Meeting House.”

“We just love The Myrna Loy.”

“The Myrna Loy has been pleased to be the home of Celtic Cowboy Christmas all these years,” said executive director Krys Holmes.

“A lot of people have said this is their favorite holiday event because it’s so welcoming to people of all ages, belief systems and life experiences. The concert just celebrates winter in a … totally Montana way.”

Tickets are $35 and available at 15 N. Ewing St., https://themyrnaloy.com/. For more information, call 406-443-0287.

If you go What: Celtic Cowboy Christmas When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 16 Where: The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing St. Cost: $35 Contact: Box office at 15 N. Ewing St., https://themyrnaloy.com/ or call 406-443-0287

‘The Best of A Celtic Cowboy Christmas’ CD on sale A new double CD, “The Best of A Celtic Cowboy Christmas with Dublin Gulch, Willson & McKee and Friends,” is on sale now for $20 at The Myrna Loy and at the three farewell CCC shows Dec. 14-16. It features “the best of the best” live recordings from Celtic Cowboy Christmas from more than 20 years of performances at The Myrna Loy. CDs are also available at Birds & Beasleys and Montana Historical Museum Bookstore.

Celtic quilt and mitten auctions A silent auction of an Ancient Celtic Symbols Quilt, sewn by Anna Maria Trier of Louisville, Kentucky, and donated to The Myrna Loy will raise funds for arts education and for Helena Food Share. The 69x80-inch quilt features hand-sewn symbols inspired from ancient art in Ireland throughout the ages: The Claddagh, the Triskele, the harp, Turoe stone carvings, shamrocks, the Awen, Brigid's Cross, the Ogham, the Celtic cross, the spiral, the Trinity knot and the Tree of Life. Bids start at $100. People can view the quilt and bid on it at The Myrna Loy every afternoon or evening. The final bid will be awarded during the last Celtic Cowboy Christmas show on Dec. 16. Also, singer Jane Horton has knitted three beautiful pairs of mittens, also a benefit for Helena Food Share. One pair per night will be auctioned off, with a minimum bid of $50.